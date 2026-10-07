Lexington council sends data center zoning rules back to planning commission after packed public hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council heard hours of public comment on proposed data center zoning rules and decided to send the ordinance back to the planning commission to develop a separate zoning category.

Council will vote Thursday on extending the current moratorium through October 2027. The current moratorium runs through Oct. 31.

Council chambers were packed, with residents bringing a long list of concerns — including noise, water, energy use, and how much power these facilities could draw.

Some residents called for a 2-year moratorium and a megawatt cap. Others wanted a complete ban.

"The land and resources it demands are too great for Fayette County to accommodate," Kathy Clemons, a Lexington resident, said.

"The only way to make sure that we are protected from the negative impacts is to completely ban them," Steven Harris, a Lexington resident, said.

The proposed zoning ordinance amendment includes recommendations on size, energy and water use, and setbacks from certain buildings, including schools. Some residents wanted the council to go further and address resource demands.

"We don't need to give these companies a backdoor into our community," Russell Allen, a Lexington resident, said.

Not everyone shared those concerns. Dart Points, a data center developer with plans in Lexington, shared its vision with residents during the hearing.

"Dart Points is not a hyperscale data center. Does not wanna be, will not be," John Woodall of Dart Points said.

Other businesses, including Spectrum and Forcht Bank, warned the proposed rules could also apply to existing technology infrastructure and urged the council not to rush.

"I'm simply asking Lexington not to say no to its future before we fully understand what that future may require," Tucker Ballinger, CEO of Forcht Bank, said.

The University of Kentucky also weighed in, asking the council to leave room for smaller data centers. Officials pointed to Coldstream as one potential location.

"Data centers, which power computer capacity to grow the economy and our mission at UK of education, research, service and care," Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson, said.

After public comment, council members discussed the proposal. District 4 Council Member Emma Curtis acknowledged what many residents had communicated.

"You want us to slow down and get this right," Curtis said.