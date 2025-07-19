Lexington police officers who shot Richmond Road church shooter identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Lexington police officers who were involved in the shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church on July 13 have been identified in a recent release from the Kentucky State Police.

They are listed as Sergeant Ross Collins, Officer Kyle Blankenship, and Officer Simon Rankin. KSP says they fired their agency-issued firearms during the incident, striking the suspect, identified as Guy House.

Collins is a 13-year veteran of the Lexington Police Department, while Blankenship has served for five years and Rankin for eight years, according to the release.

KSP states that all three officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

