Lexington, Woodford County Fire responding to 'advanced' barn fire on Old Frankfort Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. - Lexington and Woodford County fire crews are currently responding to a fire at a large barn on Old Frankfort Pike.

According to LFD, crews were dispatched to the 5000 block just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible and the blaze was upgraded to a working structure fire. All horses were out of the barn when crews arrived.

Both departments are now operating defensively to protect the area surrounding the barn as a result of the fire's advance conditions.

Due to the limited supply, water is also being shuttled in to fight the fire.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.