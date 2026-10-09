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Lexington, Woodford County Fire responding to 'advanced' barn fire on Old Frankfort Pike

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WLEX
Lexington, Woodford Fire respond to barn fire on Old Frankfort Pike
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Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2026
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. - Lexington and Woodford County fire crews are currently responding to a fire at a large barn on Old Frankfort Pike.

According to LFD, crews were dispatched to the 5000 block just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible and the blaze was upgraded to a working structure fire. All horses were out of the barn when crews arrived.

Both departments are now operating defensively to protect the area surrounding the barn as a result of the fire's advance conditions.

Due to the limited supply, water is also being shuttled in to fight the fire.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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