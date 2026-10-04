Why many Kentuckians who qualify for SNAP aren't applying for benefits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who qualify for food assistance are not enrolled in SNAP — and Feeding Kentucky says food banks cannot make up the difference.

A new cost-of-living adjustment took effect this month, increasing SNAP benefits based on factors such as income and household size. But Feeding Kentucky says the adjustment only helps those already in the program.

The organization says only two-thirds of Kentuckians eligible for SNAP are currently receiving benefits. Kentucky ranks near the bottom nationally in SNAP participation.

"And while our food banks do everything we can to connect them with feeding programs throughout the year, it doesn't make up the difference for what SNAP can do. SNAP provides 9 meals for every one that a food bank does," Jordan Ojile of Feeding Kentucky said.

The latest available data shows 837,000 Kentuckians are food insecure, compared to 544,000 currently on SNAP. Food pantries are also seeing more families walking through their doors — and more frequent visits from those who need help.

Rising costs are pushing families beyond grocery bills. Ojile said a story from the organization's recent hunger study captured how stretched thin many Kentuckians are.

"One of the stories was this woman who explained her struggle by saying, 'I've got money to drive to the grocery store, I've got money to buy the groceries, and then I don't have the gas money to take those groceries home.' And I think that really captures a lot of what Kentuckians are going through," Ojile said.

Feeding Kentucky's hunger study also found that many people are not applying for SNAP simply because they do not know if they qualify. Eligibility rules can fluctuate, making it difficult for families to determine whether they are eligible.

Anyone who thinks they may qualify is encouraged to reach out to a Kentucky kynect, Feeding Kentucky, or the State Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

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