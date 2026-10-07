Menifee County Bale Trail returns for its second year

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Menifee County Bale Trail is back for its second year — and it's bigger and better than ever, with more than 50 participants taking part in the countywide competition. The event is free and open to families through Oct. 31.

From Uncle Sam to "Hayland" cows, Sheriff Ba-'hay'-con, jack-o-lanterns, and alien encounters, creative hay bale art is on display throughout Menifee County. Some of the displays took participants days or even weeks to create.

Menifee County Tourism Chairman Debbie Little launched the event after being inspired during a vacation.

"I was on vacation in Montana several years ago and come up on the Montana Bell Trail, and I thought, well, this would be something that Menifee County could do," Little said.

After spending months of planning, Little organized last year's first-ever Menifee County Bale Trail. This year, interest has grown so much that registration has exceeded capacity.

"We're still having people sign up even though they can't get in the contest because that deadline hit. They're still saying, hey, I want to be a part of this," Little said, "They don't teach hay bale sculpting 101 in college so it's a learning process. But I'm telling you, they're amazing," Little said.

The event culminates in a judged competition, including a Facebook Favorite category.

Menifee County Tourism Executive Director Carrie Lawson said the Bale Trail is part of a larger plan to make Menifee County a tourist destination in its own right — situated between Cave Run Lake and the Red River Gorge.

"We have lots of airbnbs, and so, you know, those people come and stay. Let's give them something to do. And so this is wonderful and so this is just one piece of the puzzle," Lawson said.

The effort is working. Social media posts about the trail have garnered thousands of hits, and organizers have seen a bump in visitors.

"It literally showcases Menifee County in a way we couldn't do otherwise," Lawson said.

The personal impact of the event has not been lost on Lawson.

"It becomes emotional you know, you put all the time and effort into getting everything prepared and doing everything, and then you start seeing. All the structures start to come to life and then you start seeing them on Facebook and the next thing you know they're all out there and you start looking about all the things that we've done and prepared and then the community steps in and it becomes a labor of love," Lawson said.

The Menifee County Bale Trail is free and open to the public through October 31.

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