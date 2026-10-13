Murder suspect in fatal Mount Sterling hit-and-run extradited to Kentucky, held on $2M cash bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 26-year-old Indiana man charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a Lexington mother is now back in Kentucky and being held in the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

According to jail records, Arionne Harris, of Richmond, Indiana, is being held on a $2,000,000 cash bond for murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

Harris was taken into custody earlier this month in Kansas by the United States Marshals Service after Montgomery County investigators obtained a murder warrant. Authorities have since brought him back to Kentucky to face charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Harris was also wanted in Texas on a warrant related to failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Investigators said the incident began in the rear parking lot of the Pilot truck stop in Mount Sterling on Tuesday, September 29, and continued onto Owingsville Road near the Interstate 64 overpass.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the area for a 911 hang-up call and welfare check. Through forensic and digital evidence, investigators identified Harris as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim, 36-year-old Felicia G. Joseph of Lexington, died after being struck by a vehicle near the truck stop on Owingsville Road, according to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams.

Harris is due in court in Montgomery County next week.