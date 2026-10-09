One boy's wish started it all: Keeneland and Make-A-Wish mark 19 years of granting wishes to ill children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Make-A-Wish began in 1980 with one child, one family and one wish.

More than four decades later, the organization is still granting wishes to children facing critical illnesses — and in Kentucky, Keeneland's 19-year partnership with the organization has helped turn that mission into reality.

Wish families gathered at Keeneland today to reflect on the partnership's impact.

Linda Pauling, the mother of Chris Greicius — the little boy whose wish to become a cop sparked the founding of Make-A-Wish — was among those in attendance.

"We started Make-A-Wish in 1980." Linda Pauling said.

She reflected on who her son was. "He was. Angelic little boy. He had a very deep sense of right and wrong. And he just, he was a cop. He was a little kid cop, you know, but that's what he wanted." Pauling said.

Seeing the impact of Chris's wish inspired Pauling to give back to other wish families.

"After seeing Chris's wish come true and seeing what it did for him and meant to him. And knowing what I felt and what it felt, I To be able to give that back. To another human being, another wish family, another child. Yes," Pauling said.

Juli Miller, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, spoke to what the Keeneland partnership has meant over the years.

"It's been going on for 19 years, $1.7 million raised, 170 wishes impacted through this incredible event." Miller said.

For Kelly Dorman, the story of Chris Greicius isn't just the history of Make-A-Wish — it's the reason his son Cody received a wish of his own.

After Cody's death in 2023, the family found another way to carry on his memory. The Cody Dorman Legacy Fund continues supporting children with critical illnesses.

"We just really proud of him, of course we miss him every single day. I know he would be proud of what we're doing and just trying to continue." Kelly said.

For more information on Make-A-Wish, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv

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