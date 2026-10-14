Paris coffee shop featured in Great American Family Christmas movie

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A local coffee shop is getting its moment on the big screen after being selected as a filming location for a Great American Family Christmas movie.

Holli Gibson, owner of Churn and Brews in Paris, said a producer discovered photos of the shop online and chose it for the upcoming movie, “Making Christmas Bright.”

About 50 crew members transformed the coffee shop into a holiday setting, adding Christmas decorations and fake snow for filming.

Gibson said she was excited that the production found her business and saw it as the perfect fit for the movie.

“I thought it was great because, again, so much thought went into this,” Gibson said. “For them to be able to come to Kentucky and find our coffee shop online and think it was perfect for their Christmas movie, I thought that was great.”

The production also brought business to the area, according to Gibson. The crew hired a local caterer, and cast and crew members had opportunities to visit shops in downtown Paris.

The exposure could lead to even more opportunities for the business. Gibson said another movie production has already contacted her about using the coffee shop as a filming location for a detective movie.

“We've already been contacted by another movie production that is going to rent it out for a few hours for a detective movie,” Gibson said. “It happened to come upon a picture and sent, you know, one of their site guys to come in and talk to me. So who knows, maybe we'll have, you know, multiple movies shot here.”

Although it is too early to determine the economic impact of the filming, Gibson hopes the movie will encourage viewers to visit Paris and experience the community for themselves.

“Making Christmas Bright” is scheduled to premiere Dec. 12 on Great American Family.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.