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Grandfather charged in death of 7-year-old Allen County girl

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2026
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ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After re-opening the investigation into the 2020 death of 7-year-old Revelin Meador, officials announced Thursday that her grandfather has been arrested.

70-year-old Bobby Meador is charged with Manslaughter, First Degree.

Investigators said his granddaughter died from acute fentanyl intoxication. According to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, investigators confirmed the child was physically incapable of independently obtaining or administering fentanyl. Investigators said the child was medically fragile, required around-the-clock care, and was unable to care for herself.

Meador was arrested October 8 in Warren County. He is currently lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and awaiting transport back to Allen County.

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