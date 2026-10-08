Pastor charged with additional sex crimes after man shares story with investigators

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former pastor already facing multiple charges involving an alleged juvenile victim has been charged with additional sex crimes after another alleged victim came forward, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Scott C. Hughes, 54, of Somerset, was served Thursday with a new arrest warrant while being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he has remained since his Oct. 1 arrest on a $75,000 bond.

Sheriff Bobby Jones said investigators filed the new charges after interviewing an adult male on Oct. 7 who reported he was allegedly sexually abused by Hughes beginning when he was about 10 years old.

The man told investigators the alleged abuse continued for several years and included incidents in Pulaski County.

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Based on those allegations, Hughes was charged with first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy involving a person in a position of authority, first-degree sexual abuse, human trafficking involving commercial sexual activity with a victim younger than 18, and incest involving a person younger than 18 by a person three or more years older.

The new charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Hughes was initially arrested Oct. 1 following an investigation led by Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard.

Authorities said that investigation involved allegations of sexual offenses that began in Pulaski County in 2018. At the time, Hughes was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, third-degree sodomy and incest involving a person younger than 18 by a person three or more years older.

Following Hughes' arrest, investigators continued conducting interviews and gathering evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

Earlier this week, authorities announced that another alleged victim, now an adult, had come forward with allegations of sexual abuse that reportedly occurred outside Pulaski County while the individual was a minor. The sheriff's office said those allegations were referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for investigation.

Hughes previously served as pastor of Eubank Baptist Church and also served at First Baptist Bronston.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about Hughes or additional allegations of sexual abuse is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Hughes has been charged with crimes but has not been convicted. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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