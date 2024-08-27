Shootings down compared to years prior, according to latest One Lexington report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Lexington Police investigate the city’s latest shooting, One Lexington has released its biweekly report, highlighting shooting and homicide statistics.

“The city of Lexington has seen an increase in gun violence activity over the last month with at least 12 nonfatal shootings, two homicides, and several shots fired calls,” the report reads. “This creates long days and nights for our One Lexington team and its community partners as we look to physically respond to any shooting incident where affected parties fall into our age purview of 10-29."

Since the start of June, Lexington has reported five homicides by gunfire and 15 separate shooting incidents.

On June 4, 48-year-old Antonio Taylor was killed on Newtown Pike. Police say the suspect, Shawnika Gill, was arrested in Ohio by U.S. Marshals in connection to that shooting.

July 19th, 16-year-old C'aveyoun Robinson was shot and killed and found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Liberty Road. The case is open, and a suspect hasn't been identified.

In August, a shooting on National Avenue claimed the life of 31-year-old Antione Clay and injured five others. Police continue asking for tips to identify a suspect.

Just last week, 24-year-old Daquan Collins was shot and killed outside a home on Delaware Avenue. LEX 18 was in the courtroom Tuesday as the suspect, Luis Ramos, appeared before a judge.

Despite a spike in summer gun violence, leaders of One Lexington say the city’s homicide numbers were higher at this point last year and the year prior.

Compared to the nine homicides by gunfire reported so far this year, there were 14 homicides at this point in 2023 and 24 homicides by gunfire in 2022.

Looking at shootings altogether, the numbers are also lower now than they were in 2023 and 2022.

Lexington officials have reported 44 shootings so far this year, 57 at this point in 2023, and 87 at this point in the year in 2022.

Despite a summer spike in gun violence, One Lexington reports a 60% decrease in homicides and a 50% decrease in shootings compared to this time in 2022.

In the latest report, leaders of One Lexington said, “While our ultimate goal is to prevent violence before it happens, we as a city must respond and support our neighbors once violence already happens, so that trauma doesn't perpetuate a cycle of hopelessness and future violence.”

You can view the full One Lexington report, including stats on youth gun violence, here.