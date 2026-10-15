Manufacturing their futures: Students with interest in auto industry visit Toyota's Kentucky plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — October is manufacturing month, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown has always tried to make the most of it. For many years, they've used this time to bring students in, offering them a firsthand look at the car-making process.

"It's a great opportunity to not only show off our plant, but to show off the careers available to students here in central Kentucky," said Justin Posey with Toyota's Corporate Communications team.

The industry as a whole has been revamped over the last several decades, which is why these visits are so worthwhile.

"They see that it's not the old, dirty image you might have in your mind of what manufacturing is. That it's high-tech careers, very high- paying, skilled positions," Posey explained.

Wednesday's visit was made by the students at Scott County High School who are members of Jobs for America's Graduates, or "JAG" for short.

"Say, students want to go to barber school, we find them good paths. If students want to come to trade school, then we get trade people to come. Military, we have a bunch of recruiters coming," JAG President and student, James Diaz said of the program.

James Conner, who helps organize these visits through his role with Scott County United, told LEX News that 58 percent of Scott County workers are in some form of manufacturing. But SCU's goal is to cast a wider net.

"We are interested in providing opportunities in all pathways in our communities. That could be healthcare, education, etc. But that number is really strong for us in Scott County in terms of manufacturing," Conner said.

It's a number Toyota hopes to grow over the coming years, and it's why they've continued to offer these tours, which include a Q&A session with employees.

"Maybe students come, get a new idea of what manufacturing is, and they want to become the next innovator here at Toyota," Posey said.

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