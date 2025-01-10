Records: Handcuff key found in Steven Sheangshang’s cell before his move to new jail

(LEX 18) — A man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy in 2023 was moved from the Bourbon County Detention Center to the jail in Fayette County this week, and documents obtained by LEX 18 show why.

Previously obtained court records showed that Steven Sheangshang was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center because of security concerns. The new documents obtained from the Bourbon County Detention Center show that in the month leading up to the move, a handcuff key was found in his cell and he reportedly spoke of a plan to escape before sentencing.

On Dec. 19, jail staff in Bourbon County learned that Sheangshang could be in possession of a handcuff key and drugs. When they searched Sheangshang’s cell, they found a handcuff key in a mat, according to the incident report.

Sheangshang then told guards that the key didn’t belong to him, he’d just grabbed the mat off the floor in the hallway and that “the handcuff key must have been inside of that mat,” according to the report.

The next day, a nurse in the jail told jail deputies that she’d heard Sheangshang saying that as he “gets closer to his final sentence he was going to try to make a escape by overtaking a female deputy,” according to the report.

He was moved to the Fayette County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to court records.

The December incidents weren’t the first reported problems with Sheangshang in the Bourbon County jail.

In June, Sheangshang was charged with multiple counts of first-degree promoting contraband after jail staff found a “massive hole” in the wall of the bathroom of his cell, as well as three items “that could be used as a deadly weapon,” according to jail incident reports.

Months before that, Sheangshang allegedly broke a broom handle by hitting another inmate across the stomach, according to the Bourbon County Detention Center’s incident reports.

Sheangshang has already been sentenced to 20 years in prisonafter pleading guilty in November to a Kenton County burglary charge.

He still awaits trial on the Scott County charge of murder of a police officer in the death of Deputy Caleb Conley. He also faces charges of robbery and wanton endangerment in Scott County tied to the allegation he stole a van from a couple at gunpointafter the shooting that killed Conley.

In Lexington, he’s charged with first-degree assault and robbery connected to the allegation he shot a man and stole his Ford Bronco while on the run after stealing the couple’s van.