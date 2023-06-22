Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-22-23)

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 19:59:02-04
It's NBA Draft Night, and four Kentucky men's basketball players are hoping to hear their names called.

Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston, andJacob Toppin declared for the Draft during the offseason. We look at how they've spent their time leading up to this night.

Kentucky Track & field hurdler Masai Russell has been named a Bowerman Award finalist!

