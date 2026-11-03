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WATCH: 2026 BBN Gameday Basketball Preview Special

Exclusive interviews and analysis to celebrate the start of the college basketball season
BBN Gameday UK Basketball Preview
BBN Tonight
BBN Gameday UK Basketball Preview
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LEX 18 — To celebrate the start of the college basketball season, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you everything you need to know for both the Kentucky men's and women's teams.

They're joined by Jeff Piecoro, Darren Headrick, Jack 'Goose Givens and Sierra Newton in the 2026 BBN Gameday UK Basketball Preview.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

📱 More from BBN Tonight on LEX18.com

 

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