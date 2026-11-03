WATCH: 2026 BBN Gameday Basketball Preview Special

LEX 18 — To celebrate the start of the college basketball season, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you everything you need to know for both the Kentucky men's and women's teams.
They're joined by Jeff Piecoro, Darren Headrick, Jack 'Goose Givens and Sierra Newton in the 2026 BBN Gameday UK Basketball Preview.
2026 BBN Gameday Basketball Preview Show
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis dive into the new Kentucky Men's Basketball team
Darren Headrick breaks down what to expect with this year's Kentucky Women's Basketball Team
What's in a number? Hear from UK men's hoops on what their jersey number means to them
Jack 'Goose' Givens explains why he's impressed with the play of Mason Williams
Sierra Newton sits down one-on-one with Clara Strack
Hooping for a good cause: meet the lifelong Kentucky fan uplifted by the team
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis share their keys to success all season for UK basketball
Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.