Kentucky football ranked 6th in first College Football Playoff Projection

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky fans could get used to this.

If the College Football Playoffs started today, the Wildcats would find themselves as the No. 6 seed, meaning a home game against No. 11 Notre Dame in Lexington according to the CFP committee itself. The group unveiled its first ranking of the season Tuesday evening on ESPN. The hypothetical match up would pit Kenny Minchey against his old program where he spent three seasons previously.

Although only 12 teams from around the country will make the final cut, the committee ranked its own top-25 through the first nine weeks of the season. The list includes 10 SEC teams, headlined by five teams in the top-12.

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Kentucky's strength of schedule continues to shine, as the Wildcats prepare for three more games against teams included in Tuesday's playoff picture (at No. 13 Tennessee, vs. No. 24 Florida and at No. 18 Missouri), as well as an in-state rivalry game against Louisville to end the regular season.

The CFP committee will continue releasing rankings each Tuesday for the next four weeks, while official rankings will be finalized on Selection Sunday, set for December 6 on ESPN.

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For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.