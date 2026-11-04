Kentucky soars to opening night win over Manhattan, 85-57

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Win number one is in the books for the Kentucky men's basketball team, as the No. 23 Wildcats cruised to a decisive 85-57 victory against Manhattan Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Collectively, the Cats were effective and efficient in all three phases of the game, shooting 53 percent from the field, 39 percent (12-31) from deep and 82 percent (9-11) from the free throw line in the season opener. Defensively, UK held the Jaspers to a 35/27/52 split.

Following three preseason exhibitions, the Wildcats followed similar patterns to start their first official game of the year, with a slightly-sluggish start and too many turnovers for Big Blue Nation's liking. But by the under-12 timeout, the home team connected on a three-straight triples, to take the lead, 18-13. The Cats never looked back.

Kentucky led by as many as 39 on the way to a 28-point win, led by Milan Momcilovic's game-high 24 points.

Last year's most-efficient shooter in the country didn't miss a beat in his first official game as a Wildcat, connecting on six of his nine 3-point attempts. The Iowa State transfer also added five rebounds and an assist.

LEX 18

Malachi Moreno's first game as a sophomore finished two points shy of a double-double, as the Kentuckian returned to Rupp to the tune of eight points and ten rebounds. Guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins joined Momcilovic and Moreno in double-figure scoring, with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Wilkins spread the love all across the box score, collecting five assists and two rebounds. His seven steals are the most by any individual Wildcat since Cason Wallace swiped eight from Michigan State in 2022.

Freshman guard Mason Williams tied Wilkins with five assists, while adding seven points in 18 minutes.

With the win, Mark Pope's Wildcats move to 1-0 on the season and 47-26 under his direction, as the former Cat enters year three at the helm.

The Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena Friday night for a meeting with James Madison. It's a homecoming for former UK men's basketball graduate assistant and director of operations, Preston Spradlin, who is now in his second season in Harrisonburg. It's also a reunion for current Cat, Justin McBride, who played for Spradlin and JMU last year as a junior.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.

BBN Tonight

Next week, the Wildcats will get their first road test, with a trip to the Windy City to face No. 17 Kansas in this year's Champions Classic. The blue-blood battle will tip off in Chicago at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.