EXCLUSIVE: Kam Williams joins "BBN Tonight"

Tulane transfer sits down with Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington
Kam Williams. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Kam Williams became the first player to commit to the Wildcats ahead of the 2025-26 season, while most fans still had tunnel vision on the NCAA Tournament. Because of that, he's flown a bit under-the-radar ever since.

Now that he's arrived on campus and started his summer work with the Wildcats, does he feel underrated? How is the Louisiana native handling being in the Bluegrass? Will his dad become a fan favorite within Big Blue Nation? Williams sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to discuss all that and more.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

