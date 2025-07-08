EXCLUSIVE: Kam Williams joins "BBN Tonight"

Kam Williams became the first player to commit to the Wildcats ahead of the 2025-26 season, while most fans still had tunnel vision on the NCAA Tournament. Because of that, he's flown a bit under-the-radar ever since.
Now that he's arrived on campus and started his summer work with the Wildcats, does he feel underrated? How is the Louisiana native handling being in the Bluegrass? Will his dad become a fan favorite within Big Blue Nation? Williams sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to discuss all that and more.
