SAVANNAH, Ga. (LEX News) — The road to back-to-back SEC Tournament titles continues for Kentucky volleyball. The No. 2 seed Wildcats swept No. 3 seed Vanderbilt in Monday night’s semifinal, recording their seventh consecutive sweep to advance to the championship match.

Exactly two months after Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt in four sets to open conference play, the Wildcats faced a Commodores team that entered Monday’s semifinal with a 22-3 record and one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

Freshman middle blocker Gracison Saylors opened the scoring for Kentucky, while Brooklyn DeLeye quickly established herself offensively. Back-to-back kills from Lizzie Carr gave the Wildcats a 15-13 advantage at the first media timeout.

Back-to-back Lizzie Carr kills give Kentucky a 15-13 lead in set one!



The Cats already have a stronger presence at the net tonight, matching yesterday’s total of two blocks early in the first set.#BBN — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 24, 2026

After recording just two blocks in Sunday’s quarterfinal against LSU, Kentucky matched that total early in the opening set. The Wildcats’ aggressive serving kept Vanderbilt out of system, allowing Kentucky to establish a stronger presence at the net.

A 3-0 scoring run extended Kentucky’s lead to 21-15. Despite a late push from the Commodores, the Wildcats secured the opening set, 25-21, behind five kills and zero attack errors from DeLeye.

Vanderbilt responded in the second set, using a 5-0 scoring run to jump out to a 9-4 lead. Kentucky struggled with its first contact early but regained its footing, erasing a three-point deficit before a Vanderbilt attack error gave the Wildcats a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout.

The teams continued to exchange scoring runs down the stretch. Saylors and Georgia Watson delivered defensively at the net to help Kentucky take a 23-21 lead before DeLeye closed out the set with three consecutive kills, securing a 26-24 victory and a 2-0 match advantage.

This match is turning into a game of “who can put together the bigger run?”



Vanderbilt rattles off three straight points to cut Kentucky’s lead to 21-20 in set two. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 24, 2026

Through two sets, Vanderbilt held a 30-28 advantage in kills, but the Commodores’ 12 attack errors and five service errors proved costly.

Kentucky carried its momentum into the third set. A Morgan Gaerte service ace extended the Wildcats’ lead to 12-8, forcing a Vanderbilt timeout. Gaerte continued to find success attacking from the back row, helping Kentucky build a 15-10 advantage at the media timeout.

The Commodores closed the gap to 17-15, but Kentucky regained control to finish off the sweep with a 25-19 third-set victory.

KENTUCKY SWEEPS ITS WAY INTO THE SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/B2YU0N70aj — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 24, 2026

DeLeye led the Wildcats with 16 kills, while Gaerte added 12. Kentucky finished the match hitting .351 as a team, combining offensive efficiency with aggressive serving and timely blocking to neutralize Vanderbilt’s dangerous offense.

The Wildcats will look to secure their second consecutive SEC Tournament title against No. 9 seed Georgia on Tuesday. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND BABY pic.twitter.com/LAZvQwlqGf — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 24, 2026

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