SAVANNAH, Ga. (LEX News) — In a day full of upsets at the SEC Volleyball Tournament, Kentucky took care of business Sunday, sweeping LSU 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) to advance to Monday's semifinals.

Kentucky returned to Savannah looking to defend its SEC Tournament title after winning the championship in 2025, the tournament's first year back following a 20-year hiatus. The Wildcats claimed last year's title with a reverse sweep of Texas, led by tournament MVP Molly Tuozzo.

This time around, Kentucky entered as the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Florida, earning a double bye into Sunday's quarterfinals.

Your Kentucky starters for the @SEC quarterfinals!



Tune in NOW to SEC Network for No. 2 @KentuckyVB vs No. 10 LSU! pic.twitter.com/8Et80MdTts — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 22, 2026

The Wildcats faced a battle-tested LSU team that entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed. The Tigers defeated South Carolina in four sets Friday before upsetting reigning national champion Texas A&M in a five-set thriller Saturday.

Sunday had already delivered its share of upsets. No. 9 Georgia knocked off top-seeded Florida in the opening quarterfinal, while No. 5 Tennessee pulled off a reverse sweep of No. 4 Texas.

Despite playing nine sets over the previous two days, LSU showed no signs of slowing down against a well-rested Kentucky squad.

The Tigers came out swinging in the opening set, hitting .500 early and taking a 15-14 lead into the media timeout. Kentucky struggled to find its rhythm offensively, committing six early attack errors before falling behind 18-15.

Kentucky timeout, LSU leads 18-15.



Cats hitting just .194 with 7 attack errors. Have to clean that up against a Tigers teams with a chip on their shoulder — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 22, 2026

But the Wildcats settled in behind strong back-row defense from Tuozzo and Sidney Burley, using a 4-0 run to even the score at 19. Kentucky completed the comeback to take the opening set, 25-23.

Morgan Gaerte led the way with seven kills, while freshman middle blocker Gracison Saylors added three kills on four swings.

Kentucky carried that momentum into the second set, cleaning up its offensive mistakes and taking a 15-10 lead at the media timeout. The Wildcats recorded 20 kills in the frame, pulling away for a 25-17 victory to take a 2-0 match lead.

Gaerte continued to shine on her birthday, finishing the second set with a match-high 16 kills on .448 hitting. Kentucky totaled 38 kills through two sets while hitting .367 as a team.

LSU refused to go quietly in the third, keeping things close as Kentucky held a narrow 15-13 lead at the media timeout. But the Wildcats pulled away late, extending their lead to 21-17 before Lizzie Carr delivered the match-winning kill to secure the 25-19 victory and straight-set sweep.

Gaerte finished with a match-high 19 kills on .432 hitting, while Brooklyn DeLeye added 14. Kentucky also found balance in the middle, with Carr recording eight kills and Saylors adding seven.

The Wildcats finished with 57 kills on an impressive .414 hitting percentage. Defensively, Tuozzo anchored the back row, although Kentucky managed just two team blocks in the victory.

Kentucky advances to Monday's semifinals, where it will face the winner of Sunday's final quarterfinal between Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Wildcats will play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

FINAL: @KentuckyVB sweeps LSU to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals! pic.twitter.com/elc7GD2sVq — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 23, 2026

For more on Kentucky Volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.