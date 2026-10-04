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Kentucky Drops out of Rankings in Most Recent AP Top 25 Poll

Wildcats fall from their spot at 24th in the country after a dramatic 17 point comeback against South Carolina on Saturday
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Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Kenny Minchey. Kentucky beats South Carolina 35-34. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
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After Kentucky football earned its first top 25 ranking in nearly three years, the Wildcats proved they can handle road adversity in a 17 point comeback victory against South Carolina. Kentucky moves to 4-1 on the season, but voters nationally didn't think that was enough to keep a spot in the rankings.

In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, the Wildcats dropped out of the rankings. Kentucky received 160 points in the latest poll, just trailing No. 25 Pitt which had 162 points.

The Wildcats have a great shot to jump back into the rankings with No. 10 LSU coming to town on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

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