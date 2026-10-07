Kentucky women’s basketball finalizes 2026-27 schedule, TV assignments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The 2026-27 Kentucky women’s basketball schedule has been finalized, including tip times and television assignments for most games.

The Wildcats are scheduled to appear on national television 17 times, including nine games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, seven games on SEC Network and one on ABC.

The stage is set. 💡 pic.twitter.com/LO4bvOQ6UO — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) October 7, 2026

The lone ABC appearance comes in one of Kentucky’s marquee home matchups. The Wildcats will host Texas on Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. ET at Historic Memorial Coliseum. The Longhorns ended Kentucky’s season last year in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky will have a stretch of eight consecutive nationally televised games, beginning with Texas on Jan. 10 and running through its Feb. 7 road matchup at Georgia.

That run includes several significant SEC tests. Kentucky hosts Arkansas on Jan. 14 on SEC Network before welcoming Tennessee to Lexington on Jan. 21 for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPNU. The Wildcats then travel to Oklahoma on Jan. 24 before returning home to face Alabama on Jan. 28.

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The most challenging portion of that stretch could come shortly after. Kentucky travels to South Carolina on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. on ESPN, then returns to Historic Memorial Coliseum to host LSU on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Kentucky’s national television exposure begins well before conference play. The Wildcats face NC State in Charlotte on Nov. 8 on ESPN2 and host Clemson at Rupp Arena in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3, also on ESPN2. The annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with Louisville is set for Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. at Rupp Arena and will air on ESPN.

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The Wildcats begin the regular season Nov. 2 against Morehead State at Historic Memorial Coliseum. SEC play opens Dec. 31 on the road against Florida before Kentucky returns home to face Auburn on Jan. 3.

The postseason begins with the SEC Tournament from March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina. The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are scheduled for March 19-22, followed by the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight from March 26-29. The Final Four will be held April 2 and 4 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

UK Athletics Kentucky WBB 2026-27 Schedule

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