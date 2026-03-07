Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Making "the hoops" with the UK Sign Shop

As the Cats play their 50th season in Rupp Arena, the UK Sign Shop continues one annual tradition
Photo: Maggie Davis
Mary Anderson-Rydz and Jeremy Ebelhar stand with one of this year's senior hoops (2026)
Posted
and last updated
As Kentucky basketball plays its 50th season in Rupp Arena, the UK Sign Shop carries on an annual tradition on senior night. BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis takes you behind the scenes during the making of "the hoops" ahead of Kentucky vs. Florida.

Davis also featured each senior on this year's team throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season, tipping off Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN:

WATCH: Forever a Cat: Denzel Aberdeen's senior spotlight
WATCH: Consistently Otega: Oweh's senior spotlight

WATCH: Walking the Line: Walker Horn's senior spotlight

WATCH: Living the Dream: Zach Tow's senior spotlight

