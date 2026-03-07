Making "the hoops" with the UK Sign Shop

Making "the hoops" with UK Sign Shop

As Kentucky basketball plays its 50th season in Rupp Arena, the UK Sign Shop carries on an annual tradition on senior night. BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis takes you behind the scenes during the making of "the hoops" ahead of Kentucky vs. Florida.

Davis also featured each senior on this year's team throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season, tipping off Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN:

WATCH: Forever a Cat: Denzel Aberdeen's senior spotlight

WATCH: Consistently Otega: Oweh's senior spotlight

WATCH: Walking the Line: Walker Horn's senior spotlight

WATCH: Living the Dream: Zach Tow's senior spotlight

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.