Meet the Wildcats: Get to know the 2026-27 UK Women's Basketball roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team had a record-breaking four Wildcats selected in the 2026 Draft, finished the season with an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, and a 25-11 record.

With Head Coach Kenny Brooks in his third season at the helm, he's had no shortage of talent, and for the upcoming 2026-27 season, that sentiment rings true. The Cats have a top-6 transfer class paired with a top-6 freshman class to go along with the program's single-season 3-point attempt leader in Asia Boone and 2026 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year finalist, Clara Strack - this group looks to be one of the strongest teams yet.

Brooks also says it's the most outgoing team he's had in Lexington, so BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton and Hannah Hamelback took advantage of a beautiful summer day by Coach Brooks' pool to get reacquainted with the returners and get to know the newcomers.

Ajša Sivka (Eye-shah Si-uka)

Slovenia | Guard | 6'4"

Meet Ajša Sivka: Kentucky Women's Basketball guard

Maddyn Greenway

Wayzata, Minn. | Point Guard | Freshman | 5'8'

Meet Maddyn Greenway

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.