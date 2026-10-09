Nic Anderson's SEC Family Tree: "Grateful and Blessed"

BBN TONIGHT: Nic Anderson's SEC Family Tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Nic Anderson's breakthrough, 80-yard performance in Kentucky football's win at South Carolina, he went back to the basics.

"It's all about having a good process, regardless of what happens," Anderson told BBN Tonight host Maggie Davis in the days following UK's second, top-10 win of the season. "Win or lose, big game or little game, Monday's still the same; Sunday is still the same.

"I just woke up Sunday, went to church and then started treatment to get my body right for Monday... Then it was just on from there, just like any other week."

Except, with all due respect, this week will not be just like any other week. Anderson is one of a handful of current Cats preparing to face his former team this Saturday, the LSU Tigers.

Anderson's situation is unique, however, because he'll travel to his other former school the following Saturday, when the Cats make their first road trip to Norman since Oklahoma joined the SEC.

"I'm just grateful and blessed to be able to play this game and, you know, regardless of who it's up against, I'm going to get to play against some old friends, so even better," Anderson said. "I'm excited to see some people that I know."

That includes his family - parents, Rodney and Jobie Anderson, his grandma and his two older brothers.

"My mom and dad come to every single game now because they don't have to divvy it up to my brothers because they're not playing anymore... And my grandma is a trooper. She goes to every home game."

The SEC roots spread far and wide through the Anderson family tree.

Nic's older brother, Rodney II was a running back at Oklahoma (2015-18) and went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals; Ryder was a defensive end at Ole Miss (2017-20) and Indiana (2021) and went on to play for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

His Uncle, Mark Anderson, played at Alabama (2001-05) and was defensive end for the Bears, Texans, Patriots and Bills.

" Just being in the game and playing Division-1 football, they had a lot of advice for me. Invaluable."

For more on Anderson's support system and his own emotions heading into a vital two-week stretch, watch his interview with Davis here:

BBN TONIGHT: Nic Anderson's SEC Family Tree

This story was shot and edited by BBN Tonight specialty photographer, Nick Lazaroff.

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.