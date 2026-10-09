University of Kentucky Athletics introduces new leadership role focused on player management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — University of Kentucky Athletics has named Mitchell Moorer as its new Executive Associate Athletics Director for Player Management, according to a Friday announcement from UK Athletics Director J Batt.

The new leadership role is designed to help guide Kentucky's player management strategy in all sports and lead efforts related to student-athlete management, roster development, revenue-sharing and NIL opportunities while also ensuring compliance with governance regulations.

“We’ve made building a comprehensive player management strategy a priority since arriving at Kentucky,” Batt said. “In this rapidly changing era of college athletics, the ability to effectively build teams, manage resources and create competitive advantages has never been more important. Mitchell’s experience across college and professional sports, athlete representation and the legal profession makes him uniquely qualified to lead those efforts. This is a significant addition to our leadership team and another important step in positioning Kentucky for long-term success.”

Moorer will work closely with administration, staff, coaches and players. He previously served as Executive Senior Associate AD for Student-Athlete Management and Administration at Michigan State, where he focused on player management, performance analysis, legal and contractual matters.

“I am incredibly grateful to the University of Kentucky and J Batt for this opportunity,” Moorer said. “Kentucky has a proud tradition, passionate fan base and a clear vision for pursuing success. The commitment to investing in player management as a priority necessary to continue competing at the highest level was evident throughout this process. I look forward to collaborating with our coaches, staff and student-athletes as we build systems and strategies that create opportunities, support achievement and position Kentucky for sustained success in this changing era.”

Moorer will start at UK in later in October.

