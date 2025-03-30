Great Crossing wins first Boys Basketball State Championship Title, 71-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Great Crossing Boys Basketball Warhawks are your 2025 KHSAA State Champions!

After falling to the eventual 2024 state champs in Lyon County last year in the semifinals, Great Crossing came back stronger than ever this season to be the lone champion in Kentucky and capture its first-ever state title against 4th region’s Bowling Green!

As most teams do after playing two games in one day, there was a bit of a slow start shooting but the Warhawks soon gained control. Vince Dawson finished with 18 and an all-tournament team honor, followed by Gage Richardson’s 15.

At the break, Great Crossing was up 32-17.

The Warhawks' largest lead of the game was 24 points in the third quarter, the same amount of points the tournament MVP finished with. Future Kentucky Men’s Basketball Wildcat and 2025 Mr. Kentucky Basketball, Malachi Moreno finished the tournament with another double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

All-Tournament team Gage Richardson, Vince Dawson and your MVP is Malachi Moreno with 24 points and 15 rebounds https://t.co/eU0VMj95hJ pic.twitter.com/rZzkvAyNkA — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 30, 2025

The future Cat led Great Crossing to their first state title, 71-61. Closing out his high school career on the same floor he's soon to know all too well.

