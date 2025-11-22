Spotlight on Versailles: A small town offering up big adventures

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — From it's rolling hills and horse farms to its budding bourbon industry, there's a little something for everyone in Versailles. Whether it's finding just the right gifts or experiencing the Bluegrass in a whole new light, this small town offers up some big adventures.

A small batch of joy at Woodford Reserve

On a snowy and unseasonably cold early November afternoon, the grounds and visitor center at the Woodford Reserve Distillery were packed. Some were taking a tour of the distillery warehouse, while others were sipping one of the offerings here.

WinStar Farm offers behind-the-scenes look at thoroughbred champions

Founded in 2000, WinStar Farm has established itself as a major force in producing thoroughbred champions. From its majority ownership in Triple Crown winner Justify to breeding 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver, the Versailles farm has plenty of stories to tell visitors.

All aboard at Nostalgia Station Toy and Train Museum

The entrance to the museum portion of Nostalgia Station Toy & Train Museum fills with noise as Winfrey Adkins puts the train display into motion. The museum and store is located in a former depot, which still holds trains today. However, these locomotives are much smaller.

Local perfumery offers hands-on fragrance creation classes

Tucked away at 114 S Main St in Versailles, Marcelle Roigneau's Art of Perfumery offers visitors a unique opportunity to create their own custom fragrances through hands-on classes and experiences. Rod Hatt, the owner and perfumist behind the business, describes himself as a chemist, collector, world traveler, self-proclaimed problem solver — and maybe an author, too.

Take a tour of the Kentucky Castle

Located just across the Fayette County line, the Kentucky Castle has a plethora of unique charm that makes it a statewide landmark. Even though the castle continues to thrive and evolve, its regal exterior, stunning rooftop views, and grand ballroom are still considered a must-see stop in the Commonwealth.

Irish Acres Gallery of Antiques and The Glitz

A festival display welcomes visitors to Irish Acres, but behind its white doors, something even more special awaits. Historic furniture, ornate mirrors, and stunning artwork all fill more than 50 themed showrooms inside the former Nonesuch school. Located in the lower level is another surprise: The Glitz Restaurant.

Local coffee shop and play café celebrates 8 years in historic downtown Versailles building

In the heart of downtown Versailles, The Amsden offers a unique combination of specialty coffee, children's play space and retail shopping all under one historic roof. The business is preparing to celebrate its eighth anniversary on Small Business Saturday.

Historic bank transforms into luxury hotel in downtown Versailles

The Aldenberg Hotel began booking guests last month after a $10 million renovation converted the historic Woodford Bank and Trust Company building into a 29-room luxury destination.

Embrace your inner rodeo at Hold Your Horses Hat Bar in Versailles

More than a year ago, Crystal Holsapple opened 'Hold Your Horses Hat Bar' in the heart of Versailles, transforming her love for custom accessories into a unique business.

Rail Explorers brings unique adventure to Versailles visitors

Rail Explorers gives riders the chance to explore the countryside on motorized pedal cars designed to ride on historic train tracks. The attraction opened in 2023 as one of six Rail Explorers divisions across the country.

Woodford County Quilt Trail stitches together community heritage through colorful art

From Pisgah to Nonesuch and back to Versailles, a trail of quilt squares connects people to the place they call home: Woodford County. Each square on the trail has a unique name: there's Old Maids Ramble and Kentucky Star, Railroad Crossing and Devils Claw.