10 names added to Fallen Firefighter memorial in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A memorial honoring Kentucky's fallen firefighters in Frankfort now has 10 name names etched into the stone.

A ceremony Wednesday morning honored the sacrifices of those firefighters and their families.

Members of the Brother's Keepers motorcycle club were in attendance, including Troy Randall. He was a firefighter in Nicholasville for nearly three decades, and he says joining the club kept the brotherhood going even out of the firehouse.

"Part of our mission is taking care of our own, and the fire service is our own," he said. "We like to protect our brothers and we like to remember our fallen brothers."

That bond is what brought members to Juniper Hill Park, as they laid a wreath in honor of the 10 fallen firefighters.

One of the newly-added names was Major Les Leatherman, a Laurel County firefighter who died saving his wife from the tornado in May of last year.

"We say we never forget," Randall said. "We'll always remember, and this is a way to do that, is to come to the wall, read the names of our brothers and sisters that have gone on before us, and tell stories, share memories of them, and that's how you never forget."

Organizers say there are now close to 300 names on the wall.

The 10 firefighters added this year were identified as:

