Best friends remember Danville High School football player Jamaree Johnson after his unexpected death

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Danville High School community is grieving after the unexpected death of 17-year-old football player Jamaree Johnson, who passed away on Friday.

Johnson played defensive line for the Admirals, wearing number 75. His love for football started in fifth grade, and some of his closest friendships did, too. His teammates say he was more than just a friend.

"He was always just a caring, loving dude. He was always just laughing, making jokes. He was trying to uplift his peers a whole lot," Jonah Young said.

"Whatever you need him to do, he would do it, you know what I'm saying? For you," Keghan Jones said.

"He was always there. He was the happiest person you ever met," Jeremy Moore said.

"He was, like, a big brother to me and he was always there for me through rough times that I've gone through in my life. He always told me just to keep going," Zane Knott said.

As graduation approaches, the friends who grew up beside him are facing their senior year without him.

"I feel it feels lonely like he was the bright light in my life kinda you know what I'm saying it's just kinda like the light's gone," Jones said.

On Saturday, four of Johnson's friends will serve as pallbearers. His visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centenary Methodist Church, with the funeral to follow.

Those who would like to help Johnson's family with funeral expenses can donate through a GoFundMe or stop by any Farmers Bank and donate to the "Jamaree Johnson Memorial Fund."