Lexington police outline plans for safe game day experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two days out from kick off, University of Kentucky students are already predicting victory over LSU.

And on State Street, game day celebrations can quickly turn chaotic.

"We saw it two weeks ago with A&M," one senior told LEX News. "Last week, no one was on the street, but I mean people were pretty rowdy for Carolina. We're expecting even bigger, even better this weekend."

Lexington police say it takes time and manpower to prepare for a sold-out crowd. According to Lt. Jeremiah Davis, 100 employees will be dedicated to traffic alone on Saturday, making sure pedestrians and drivers get to Kroger Field safely.

"It does take a large force in order to be able to successfully move everybody in and out on the arteries that flow into the stadium," he said Thursday.

Lt. Davis is asking fans to have a game plan: give themselves extra time, read campus signage, and know how they're getting home.

He's also reminding fans: never drink and drive.

After the game, police say they know fans of all ages will want to celebrate.

Sgt. Bige Towery told LEX News, they do not want to stop people from having fun, but they want fanfare to remain civil.

"We always say do not bring your indoor furniture outdoor, right?" he said. "There are some things and some behaviors that you just wanna stay away from, so you don't want to have the memory of this night as someone being hurt, or someone even being arrested."

Some students burned couches on State Street after UK's win over Texas A&M in September.