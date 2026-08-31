Midway pursues landlord-tenant ordinance after senior housing complaints about maintenance

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Midway is pursuing a new ordinance aimed at strengthening protections for landlords and tenants after an uptick in rental complaints, including those from residents of a senior housing complex over maintenance issues.

Earlier this month, residents at Midway School Apartments, a converted school building that houses 24 handicap-accessible senior living units, told LEX News about water intrusion, leaking windows, and other unresolved maintenance problems.

Watch: Midway resident reports leaks, mold at senior living apartments

Midway seniors report leaks, mold at apartment

Charlotte Deer, one of the tenants, said her bedroom rug was soaked by water entering her apartment. Mushrooms were growing from the wet carpet, she said. During a recent follow-up visit, Deer shared video showing continued water issues in the same room.

WLEX

"This is what we're dealing with, and it goes on and on and on," Deer said.

Deer said she is currently staying at an extended-stay hotel paid for by AU Associates, the company that manages the apartment complex.

"It's a nice place. It's got a little kitchenette and I'm pleased, but it's not home," Deer said.

Other residents told LEX 18 they routinely use towels to absorb water from leaking windows. Several tenants said they reported the concerns to management but had not seen repairs completed.

LEX NEWS contacted AU Associates President Johan Graham on Monday. He said the company is addressing groundwater issues believed to be contributing to Deer's water problems and is seeking bids for window repairs. AU Associates, Inc. operates 35 senior and family living complexes in Kentucky and West Virginia, said Graham.

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift said the city is aware of the complaints and hopes to adopt the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, an ordinance that would provide additional enforcement options for local officials.

"The Commonwealth has yet to pass this, but it essentially would add teeth to what we can do in residential rental spaces," Vandegrift said.

WLEX Mayor Grayson Vandegrift

Vandegrift said the ordinance could allow the city to pursue fines or court action in situations where landlords or tenants violate their responsibilities.

"It just makes very clear in Midway what will be expected of the landlord and what will be expected of the renter," he said.

Late Monday afternoon, LEX 18 learned that AU Associates had offered Deer a different apartment unit on another floor of the building. Deer said she hopes the move will allow her to return home in the near future.

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