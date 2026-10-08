Get to know Ohavia Phillips-Reed: Kentucky Football's On-Field Host

"The fans are the ones who inspire me. I absolutely love them."

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) —

At Kroger Field, Ohavia Phillips-Reed is easy to spot, mic in hand and smiling brightly on the big screen. Kentucky Football's game day on-field host brings joy and passion to Caturday.

She's an author, an in-arena host for the Charlotte Hornets, and she made her way to the Kentucky Wildcats through preparation and being in the right place at the right time. A Brooklyn, NY native, her mother moved the family to Charlotte, NC, when she was young, and she found her way through journalism. She would eventually transfer those skills to sports hosting and entertainment.

Tyler Ruth/Tyler Ruth Game Ball. Kentucky beats South Alabama 45-21. Photo by Tyler Ruth | UK Athletics

As the oldest of five siblings, she turned her upbringing into her superpower. Her high energy and passion for connecting with people came from everything she's experienced.

"I know what it's like to be overlooked. I know what it's like to not have what you need. I know what it's like to ask, 'Does anybody see me? If I need some help, how can I support?' And so what happens is something that was meant not for my good turned out to be my greatest superpower.

So I love people. I love making sure that everyone has what they need. I love making sure they have memories to create.

And I also think that my energy just comes from such a high place, you know, I love Jesus."

Chet White/Chet White Ohavia Phillips-Reed. 2026 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

One of Phillips-Reed's younger siblings, Eddie Burras, works in the marketing department at the University of Kentucky, and he happened to be with Phillips-Reed at the Spectrum Center on a Hornets game day. Months later, she was invited to host the Spring Football game back in April.

"It just speaks to… how you never know how much something you love can open more doors," said Phillips-Reed.

“So my first time at my home away from home was the spring football game, and ever since then, Sierra, I have to tell you it's been blue and white, it's been Go Cats, it's been BBN ever since, and I just love it here.”

Her favorite part of game days at Kroger Field is the fans and the legacy that comes with being part of Big Blue Nation.

CELEBRATING THAT BIG W! 🎉 #UKFootball #BBN FAMILIIAAAAAA how you feelin?!!! https://t.co/OEdpIoyoUU — Ohavia Phillips-Reed (@OhaviaPhillips) September 26, 2026

"That student section, how they are roaring, and they're excited and they're giving their best, how I get to hear stories of folks who are like, 'oh, this is my lineage, like my parents, my great-grandparents, this is who we are. We always bleed blue and white.'"

Phillips-Reed has hosted all kinds of sporting events and is still looking to cross off volleyball and swimming. Because she loves what she does, she says she doesn't feel like she's working for the Hornets and the Wildcats.

“I don't work, so I'm really having the time. Like, who can say on any day, on a Saturday, you get to stand in the middle of thousands of people, bring the vibe that you love, do what you love, and see folks smiling? And you know what both of those experiences have in common? You never know whose first game it is, who maybe got bad news during the week, who maybe got good news, who was hopeful. So I'm so glad I get to meet people right where they are, no matter the sport, because I'm doing what I love. It's a blessing!"

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.