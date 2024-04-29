NFL Cats 2024: Where the Kentucky Football Cats landed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and four Kentucky football players were selected from the draft board!

Andru Phillips was the first Wildcat in the third round, pick 70 to the New York Giants. Linebacker Trevin Wallace followed two picks later at 72 to the Carolina Panthers.

The program's leading touchdown scorer in a single season,Ray Davis, went in the fourth round to the Buffalo Bills. UK's 2023 starting quarterback, Devin Leary, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth.

Under head coach Mark Stoops, 28 players have been drafted. Twenty-four of those selections have come in the last six drafts.

Three more Cats signed undrafted free-agent deals, and one was invited to the NFL's Rookie Camp.

Tight End Brenden Bates signed with the Chicago Bears. Offensive lineman Jeremy Flax signed with the Minnesota Vikings, while wide receiver Tayvion Robinson signed with the Baltimore Ravens - joining Leary.

Guard Kenneth Horsey shared his invitation to rookie camp by both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

