The return of the 'Power K' sees Kentucky Football upset No. 10 LSU, 35-34

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a historic SEC comeback win over South Carolina on the road, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Kroger Field and, in front of a sold-out crowd, secured an SEC overtime thriller, 35 to 34, over LSU.

Kentucky’s defense pressured the Tigers from the start. Bo Barnes made an early tackle behind the line of scrimmage, and Grant Godfrey’s quarterback hurry forced an incomplete pass. The Tigers would settle for a 24-yard field goal.

“Explosive" would be an understatement to describe CJ Baxter’s 77-yard run. The offensive line would clear a runway for the running back. It would be the longest run by a UK player against LSU in school history. It set him up for a three-yard touchdown to put Kentucky up 7-3.

.@c4era_ is HIM. 📺 - ESPN https://t.co/9zthiHEfYM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 10, 2026

The Tigers play hot potato, and a bit of miscommunication between the defensive Cats and LSU’s Sam Leavitt set up Zach Grace for a 22-yard touchdown before the quarter ended, 10-7, with the Tigers leading.

Brock Coffman would score a 55-yard punt-return touchdown. It was the first since Josh Ali’s 2021 punt-return touchdown against Mississippi State. Cats back on top, 14-10.

Leavitt found Harris in the end zone this time, 17-14 Tigers. The Wildcats reach the two-minute warning with the ball in hand. The Cats pound downfield to get Kenny Minchey in the end zone on a one-yard rush. Kentucky leads at the break, 21-17.

Halftime: CJ Bater has 108 yards and one touchdown.

Kentucky’s third-quarter offensive possessions come up scoreless. This is the opposite of their usual third-quarter resurgence. The defense held the Tigers to one field goal, so the Cats started the final quarter up by one.

Kiffin threw another trick play when Leavitt tossed it back to Jordan Harris. Harris would sling it 41 yards into the end zone for Mothershed. LSU led 27-24 with under 10 minutes left.

The Wildcats march downfield but fall short. Adam Zouagui doesn't make the 42-yard field goal.

On defense, the Wildcats swallow Leavitt; Jamarion Harkless forced a fumble, and Tavion Gadson recovered it. Cats fail to convert on offense. Zouagui misses another field goal, this time a 26-yard left-side attempt.

With no timeouts and 1:37 on the clock, LSU is working from the 18. Minchey would connect with Miller, Ferguson, and Darby to set the Wildcats up in the red zone. Zouagui tied the game from 33 yards out.

In overtime, the Wildcats elected to go on defense first. LSU's Leavitt carried the ball into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. LSU up, 34-27. Baxter runs it in, 33-34. Minchey completes the two-point conversion!

WILDCATS WIN!

WALK IT OFF 😼 📺 - ESPN https://t.co/YdmxwUReCu — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 11, 2026

Up next, Kentucky plays Oklahoma in Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the first time, Saturday, Oct. 17.

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