EXCLUSIVE: Braydon Hawthorne joins BBN Tonight

When Braydon Hawthorne signed with the Wildcats, he was the highest-ranked high school player remaining in the class of 2025. Now, he's one of a select-few freshmen to join Mark Pope's second-year squad in Lexington.
BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 sports director Keith Farmer sits down with Hawthorne for his first formal interview since arriving in the Bluegrass. Watch the interview below for Hawthorne's take on becoming the last piece of this year's puzzle, growing up at the program's father-son camps and finding his role this season.
For more "Meet the Cats," watch here:
Denzel Aberdeen
Mo Dioubate
Jaland Lowe
Jayden Quaintance
Kam Williams
For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Cats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.