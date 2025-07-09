EXCLUSIVE: Braydon Hawthorne joins BBN Tonight

Meet the Cats: Braydon Hawthorne

When Braydon Hawthorne signed with the Wildcats, he was the highest-ranked high school player remaining in the class of 2025. Now, he's one of a select-few freshmen to join Mark Pope's second-year squad in Lexington.

BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 sports director Keith Farmer sits down with Hawthorne for his first formal interview since arriving in the Bluegrass. Watch the interview below for Hawthorne's take on becoming the last piece of this year's puzzle, growing up at the program's father-son camps and finding his role this season.

