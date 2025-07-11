EXCLUSIVE: Reece Potter joins BBN Tonight

Reece Potter first joined our show just days after his commitment, when the Lexington native was still a bit wide-eyed regarding the opportunity he'd earned and the fan base celebrating his commitment. Now, he's returned to his hometown, gotten settled on campus and started summer practice with the team - still grateful, and more confident.
The rising junior, who spent his first two seasons with the University of Miami (Ohio), sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for the latest installment of our "Meet the Cats" series.
