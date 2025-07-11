Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EXCLUSIVE: Reece Potter joins BBN Tonight

The 7'1" junior center sits down with Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving on campus.
Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Mark Pope. Reece Potter.
Meet the Cats: Reece Potter

Reece Potter first joined our show just days after his commitment, when the Lexington native was still a bit wide-eyed regarding the opportunity he'd earned and the fan base celebrating his commitment. Now, he's returned to his hometown, gotten settled on campus and started summer practice with the team - still grateful, and more confident.

The rising junior, who spent his first two seasons with the University of Miami (Ohio), sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for the latest installment of our "Meet the Cats" series.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

