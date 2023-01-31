Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time.
Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
Learn more about them:
- Offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama
- Offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois
- Running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt
- Defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State
- Defensive back Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati
- Quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State
- Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver at North Carolina
Defense
Offense
