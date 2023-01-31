Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time.

Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.

Learn more about them:

Offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, formerly at Alabama

Offensive lineman Marques Cox, formerly at Northern Illinois

Running back Ray Davis, formerly at Vanderbilt

Defensive back Jantzen Dunn, formerly at Ohio State

Defensive back Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway, formerly at Cincinnati

Quarterback Devin Leary, formerly at NC State

Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver at North Carolina

