Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions

A collection of one-on-ones with the newest members of the Kentucky Football program
BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time.

Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.

Learn more about them:

Defense

One-on-one with Jantzen Dunn (1-27-23)
JQ Hardaway is a Cat! (1-24-23)

Offense

Introducing Devin Leary
Introducing Ray Davis (1-26-23)
Meet Marques Cox!(1-25-23)
Meet Tanner Bowles (1-30-23)

