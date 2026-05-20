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Kentucky Men's Basketball, Gonzaga series comes to an early end

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
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Chet White/Chet White
Otega Oweh. Kentucky loses to Gonzaga 94-59. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team and Gonzaga basketball have mutually agreed to end their six-year series.

Forgoing the last two dates of Rupp Arena (2026-27) and McCarthey Athletic Center (2027-28).

The series was originally set up by former head coach John Calipari. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few joined a telethon between UK Athletics and LEX 18 for Eastern Kentucky Flood relief, announcing the series via FaceTime on the Rupp Arena Jumbotron.

The series began in 2022 with the first match in Spokane on November 20.

"The decision was mutually agreed upon by both programs to allow each program freedom to reevaluate future scheduling priorities, including conference obligations and nonconference opportunities," according to UK Athletics.

Kentucky went 1-3 in the series:
2022 – Spokane Arena (L) 88-72
2023 – Rupp Arena (L) 89-85
2024 – Seattle (W) 90-89
2025 – Nashville (L) 95-59

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