Kentucky Men's Basketball, Gonzaga series comes to an early end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team and Gonzaga basketball have mutually agreed to end their six-year series.

Forgoing the last two dates of Rupp Arena (2026-27) and McCarthey Athletic Center (2027-28).

The series was originally set up by former head coach John Calipari. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few joined a telethon between UK Athletics and LEX 18 for Eastern Kentucky Flood relief, announcing the series via FaceTime on the Rupp Arena Jumbotron.

The series began in 2022 with the first match in Spokane on November 20.

Mark your calendars for November 20th! 🏀



Kentucky and Gonzaga will play a home & home series, starting this year in Spokane. The game will be in Lexington next season pic.twitter.com/ta77s1HiLh — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) August 2, 2022

"The decision was mutually agreed upon by both programs to allow each program freedom to reevaluate future scheduling priorities, including conference obligations and nonconference opportunities," according to UK Athletics.

Kentucky went 1-3 in the series:

2022 – Spokane Arena (L) 88-72

2023 – Rupp Arena (L) 89-85

2024 – Seattle (W) 90-89

2025 – Nashville (L) 95-59

LEX 18

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