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Kentucky Vaults to No. 15 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Fresh off a 35-34 victory against No. 10 LSU, the Wildcats are back in the national polls
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Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Kenny Minchey. Kentucky beats LSU 35-34 on a two-point conversion in overtime. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
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After falling out of the week five Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Kentucky football had a chance to vault back into it with a win over No. 10 LSU. Will Stein's Wildcats took that opportunity, and ran with it on Saturday night.

After a thrilling 35-34 overtime victory over the Tigers, Kentucky jumps all the way to the 15 spot in the latest college football polling. In the coaches poll that released Sunday morning, Kentucky came in at 17.

Up next, Kentucky travels to Norman, Oklahoma for a showdown against the Sooners. Oklahoma is fresh off a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

The Wildcats already have two top ten AP wins to their names, and face two more teams currently in the rankings (No. 13 Missouri and No. 14 Tennessee).

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