Kentucky Vaults to No. 15 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

After falling out of the week five Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Kentucky football had a chance to vault back into it with a win over No. 10 LSU. Will Stein's Wildcats took that opportunity, and ran with it on Saturday night.

After a thrilling 35-34 overtime victory over the Tigers, Kentucky jumps all the way to the 15 spot in the latest college football polling. In the coaches poll that released Sunday morning, Kentucky came in at 17.

https://t.co/T23NtgfCyw

Georgia takes over at No. 1 while Texas tumbles and Oregon drops out in the AP Top 25. See where your team landed. pic.twitter.com/lGk13Nazqk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 11, 2026

Up next, Kentucky travels to Norman, Oklahoma for a showdown against the Sooners. Oklahoma is fresh off a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

The Wildcats already have two top ten AP wins to their names, and face two more teams currently in the rankings (No. 13 Missouri and No. 14 Tennessee).

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For more on Kentucky Football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.