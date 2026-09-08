Booking video shows former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin processed at Bourbon County jail

PARIS, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LEX NEWS has obtained video showing former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin being processed at the Bourbon County Detention Center after his arrest on an active bench warrant connected to a child support case on September 3.

The footage, obtained through a Kentucky Open Records request, captures the former governor, who served from 2015 to 2019, during the intake process Thursday evening following his arrest.

Dressed in khaki pants and a blue shirt, Bevin is seen complying with instructions from jail staff as he is asked a series of standard intake questions.

Provided to LEX NEWS

"Have you been injured during the course of your arrest?" a jail staff member asks.

"No," Bevin responds.

"Have you ingested quantities of alcohol or drugs that are life-threatening?"

"No."

The video shows Bevin being booked and processed similarly to other inmates entering the facility. However, a jail employee tells him he would be housed separately from the general population because of his public profile.

"With your title and who you are, you're going to be separated from everybody. That's just for your safety," the employee says.

Bevin is then instructed to remove personal items, including a bracelet and belt, before undergoing a pat-down and security screening.

Watch: Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin ordered to serve out 60-day sentence in jail

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin ordered to serve out 60-day sentence in jail

The arrest came after a Jefferson County judge found Bevin in contempt for failing to turn over financial documents in an ongoing child support case involving his adopted son, Jonah Bevin.

Throughout the booking process, Bevin appears cooperative and exchanges lighthearted remarks with jail staff.

"Hello, happy campers," Bevin says in one portion of the video.

At a later point, the video shows Bevin waiting alone in a private holding cell before two deputy jailers enter. One deputy secures restraints around Bevin's ankles before handcuffing him.

Provided to LEX NEWS

While there is no audio during that portion of the recording, the images show the former governor in custody as jail staff prepares him for transport within the facility.

Bevin is now serving a 60 day sentence in Jefferson County.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff's Dept., Bevin was arrested on a Paris movie set where he was playing an extra.

The ongoing child support case surrounds Bevin's and his ex-wife's adopted son, Jonah.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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