EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Johnson joins "BBN Tonight"

MEET THE CATS: Jasper Johnson
Welcome to Lexington (again), Jasper Johnson. The central Kentucky native is back in the Bluegrass after spending part of his high school career in Atlanta and part of his summer in Switzerland.
The 6'4" freshman guard sits down with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to talk gold medals, family legacies and living a childhood dream, as part of our exclusive "Meet the Cats" series featuring Mark Pope's second team.
