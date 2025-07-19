EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Johnson joins "BBN Tonight"

MEET THE CATS: Jasper Johnson

Welcome to Lexington (again), Jasper Johnson. The central Kentucky native is back in the Bluegrass after spending part of his high school career in Atlanta and part of his summer in Switzerland.

The 6'4" freshman guard sits down with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to talk gold medals, family legacies and living a childhood dream, as part of our exclusive "Meet the Cats" series featuring Mark Pope's second team.

For more "Meet the Cats," watch here:

Denzel Aberdeen

Mo Dioubate

Jaland Lowe

Jayden Quaintance

Kam Williams

Malachi Moreno

Reece Potter

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.