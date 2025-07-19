Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Johnson joins "BBN Tonight"

The 6'4" freshman guard sits down with Keith Farmer to talk gold medals, family legacies and living a childhood dream
Jasper_Johnson
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Jasper Johnson.
Jasper_Johnson
Posted
and last updated
MEET THE CATS: Jasper Johnson

Welcome to Lexington (again), Jasper Johnson. The central Kentucky native is back in the Bluegrass after spending part of his high school career in Atlanta and part of his summer in Switzerland.

The 6'4" freshman guard sits down with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to talk gold medals, family legacies and living a childhood dream, as part of our exclusive "Meet the Cats" series featuring Mark Pope's second team.

For more "Meet the Cats," watch here:
Denzel Aberdeen
Mo Dioubate
Jaland Lowe
Jayden Quaintance
Kam Williams
Malachi Moreno
Reece Potter

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18