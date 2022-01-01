Hello Lexington! Here’s what you need to know about me. First and foremost, I yawn around the clock. When you get up at 3 a.m. everyday (dark and early as I like to call it) the tired just sneaks up on you constantly. So if we’re having a chat and you see me yawn, it’s not you, it’s me.

I’ve called Illinois home most my life. Raised in the Chicago suburbs, with a four year break to get my Communications degree in Northeast Missouri from Culver-Stockton College (not the Wildcats you know but the ones I love). While in school I worked part-time at WGEM in Quincy, Illinois before moving up state to Rockford to join WREX, where I spent five years highlighting the positive different makers in the 815.

I’m so excited to call Kentucky and LEX 18 my new home and can’t wait to continue telling stories as the sun rises every day. Every story I share, down to the smallest word written and video shot is done with a purpose. I’ve learned in my young career to make every moment matter and I promise I won’t disappoint you.

If you ever want to talk basketball, cooking and of course, any stories you think need to be shared with our community, so not hesitate to reach out to me via email at evan.leake@wlex.tv.