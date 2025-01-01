A look back at LEX 18's biggest covered stories of 2024

KENTUCKY (LEX 18) — From the stories that shocked us, to the stories that moved us, 2024 had it all. As we enter a new year, LEX 18 is looking back on the biggest headline-makers of the year.

A calm start to 2024 didn’t last long. Severe weather season gripped Kentucky in the spring. 100 mileper hour straight line winds tore through Lexington, leaving some locals narrowly escaping.

The wind carried one UK student into the limelight when a viral video showed her getting blown away on her way to class, backpack and all.

Kentucky’s annual string of severe weather left its mark, but none as devastating as the one, two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton making landfall, displacing thousands of our neighbors to the south.

As they always do, Kentuckians responded, taking supplies and support to disaster-stricken areas.

“We were ready to just jump in and whatever services they needed us to do we were ready to do for them,” said a Kentucky nurse who responded to the storms.

On April 8, the sky went dark during the solar eclipse. Scientists had a hay day exploring the mysteries of the sun while millions of spectators looked in awe, traveling to destinations with the path of totality.

Members of our own team, including chief meteorologist Bill Meck, reported live from Indiana throughout the day.

Out of the darkness and into the Downs! May brought the hallmark of Kentucky – the 150th Run for the Roses.

LEX 18 prepared for weeks, bringing stories and insight to our annual Kentucky Derby coverage.

In a photo finish, Mystik Dan took home the $3.1 million of the purse.

From one world stage to the next.

In July, a record 11 UK Wildcats won 13 medals at the Paris Olympics.

Becoming the country's most decorated female fencer, Lee Keifer wowed the world before coming home to Kentucky to continue studying medicine at UK.

With the highs, came the lows.

In May, photojournalist Jason Candy and Megan Mannering traveled to Washington D.C. for National Police Week, where fallen Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was honored against the nation’s capital.

There, LEX 18 spoke with Conley’s mother for the first time since he was killed conducting a traffic stop on I-75 in 2023.

“Extreme proudness, the pride just overflows,” she said, remembering her son.

More tributes to public servants came when three crew members died in a helicopter crash in Owenton.

Bethany Aicken, James Welsh, and Gale Alleman were en route to pick up a patient when their helicopter collided with a wire.

This year, LEX 18 also mourned one of its own.

Longtime graphics designer Billy Williamson passed away on May 10 in a crash on Winchester Road. We miss his big personality, his humor, and his heart rippling through the newsroom.

“I think he'd be blown away by how many people truly loved him, are truly gonna miss him, and how talented he was,” said former LEX 18 sports anchor Mary Jo Perino.

In the fall came the news that shocked and brought national attention to Kentucky.

On Sept. 7, a gunman opened fire on I-75, injuring five people. The shooting sent local, state, and federal agencies on a days-long manhunt for the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Couch.

11 days later, Youtubers Fred and Sheila McCoy discovered Couch's body in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Kentucky once again grabbed national headlines when a Letcher County sheriff allegedly shot and killed a judge in his chambers.

During the preliminary hearing for former sheriff "Mickey" Stines, a crowded courtroom watched as security footage revealed the deadly feud.

The family of judge Kevin Mullins audibly cried out at the scene before them.

Then, a bone-chilling discovery at a Robertson County home.

32-year-old Torilena Fields was arrested in October, accused of murdering and dismembering her mother, Trudy fields, then, cooking the body parts.

“Literally unimaginable…it's unimaginable,” a family members said through tears.

The political sphere garnered its own shock value with attempted assassinations and campaign-ending debates.

Kamala Harris' search for a VP pick garnered speculation that Kentucky governor Andy Beshear could get tapped. The “will he/won't he” ended when Harris opted for the governor of Minnesota instead.

In the end, Kentucky's eight electoral votes helped Donald Trump secure the presidency. Voters handed Trump over 64% of the vote in Kentucky.

Candidates in, and coaches out.

In April, Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari stepped down and packed his bags for Arkansas.

“It’s time for another voice, and you know I'm always gonna be a fan. Thank you,” Calipari said in a video.

Then came the search, the speculation, and outright frenzy to learn who would become the next head wildcat.

Enter, Mark Pope.

The former UK player reignited a city's love for its team. Pope’s homecoming felt fit for a king.

At a welcome rally in April, Rupp Arena burst at the seams.

“C-A-T-S CATS CATS CATS!” Pope yelled, leading BBN in the cheer.

Kentucky's bat cats saw their moment in the spotlight, reaching the College World Series for the first time in program history.

A firecracker finish to their series debut, the Cats won with a walk-off victory over N.C. State before ultimately falling to Florida and ending a historic season.

Conflict, compassion, chaos, and camaraderie – 2024 had it all, and Kentuckians remained resilient.

2025, we’re ready for ya!