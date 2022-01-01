The Bluegrass welcomes Bayne Froney to our weather team as a weekend morning forecaster. Bayne comes to LEX 18 from KXXV, the Scripps-owned station in Waco, Texas. Bayne graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State University’s Applied Meteorology Program and is working on a master’s degree in geoscience.

Bayne grew up in Livonia, Michigan and also lived in Shanghai, China for three years during her childhood which inspired her love for travel. She has had a fascination with weather since she was small child and fell in love with weather as a career in Bakersfield, California. It was there that she decided to pursue a meteorology degree at Mississippi State.

In her spare time she enjoys being outdoors hiking, playing sports or just going for a walk or trying out new recipes in the kitchen. Throughout middle and high school she was a synchronized swimmer!

