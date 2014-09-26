Unseasonably Cool Start to the Week Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:37 PM EDT Updated: The forecast for the next few days will take a page out of the early May play book. Tracking a push of crisp Canadian air to arrive overnight. Under clear skies temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. Remaining unseasonably cool through Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a hiccup in this dry stretch we have going. A little impulse of mid-level energy will sneak into the Bluegrass tomorrow. First, sunshine will give way to more late-day clouds, which will be ... More>>

Police Investigating Overnight Shootings In Lexington Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:37 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest late last night in Lexington. Police say they found the victim at a home on Glen Arvin Avenue near Coffee Tree Lane around 11. Police are still facing an open investigation at this point, but the victim who was shot in his chest is expected to survive. It's not clear what led up to the gunfire but the male victim, was inside his own home when police found him. As for the shoote... More>>

Police Investigating After Nearly 20 Cars Vandalized Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:39 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- Lexington Police are investigating after 18 cars were discovered vandalized and spray-painted in the overnight hours Saturday. The cars, located within a two-block radius of Lochdale Terrace, were spray-painted with vulgar images. The cars were all covered in crude drawings of genitalia. Lexington Police say they believe it was juveniles behind the crime and they are looking for information on the case. If you have an idea of who the suspect or suspec... More>>

Lexington Residents Trying To Salvage What's Left After Flooding Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:06 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- Some Lexington residents continue to salvage their belongings after flash flooding from friday night's powerful storms caused quite a bit of damage. Kathy Turley and her roommates spent Saturday going through their North Upper Street home, trying to fix or save anything they could. She says most of the damage happened in as little as 15 minutes, after several inches of water rushed into their house. The group tried to get the water out but it ... More>>

Report Indicates Fugitive Lawyer Eric Conn Has Fled Country Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:55 PM EDT Updated: LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A fugitive Kentucky lawyer at the center of a nearly $600 million Social Security fraud case has fled the country using a fake passport and has gotten help from someone overseas with a job to help support himself. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Sunday that 56-year-old Eric Conn, in an email exchange with the paper over the weekend, says he flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S. Th... More>>

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office Asking For Help Identifying Man Found Dead In Apparent Suicide MGN Online Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:47 PM EDT Updated: JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man found dead from an apparent suicide in the county. The Sheriff's Office reports a man was found dead in a backyard from a suicide, but there was no identification on the man and the homeowner couldn't identify him either. He's described as white male, 5'10, 130-140 pounds, reddish-brown hair with gray-blue eyes.The man was wearing eyeglasses, a faded black and red Calumet Farm ballcap,... More>>

Lane Closure Scheduled On New Circle Road Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:49 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - A heads up for drivers; one lane of New Circle Road in Lexington is set to be shut down Monday through Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the right lane on the inner loop of New Circle will be closed from 9:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. for those three days. The closure will take place between Woodhill Drive and Nicholasville Road so crews can install a guardrail. Of course officials say all work is subject to weather, but drivers... More>>

Trump: Not 'That Far Off' From Passing Health Overhaul Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:43 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare." Expressing frustration, he complained about "the level of hostility" in government and wondered why both parties can't work together on the Senate bill as GOP critics expressed doubt over a successful vote this week. It was the latest signs of high-stakes maneuver... More>>

New York Man Catches Teen Falling From Ride At Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park Leeann Winchell Via AP Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:22 PM EDT Updated: NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Howard Sr. was just leaving a New York amusement park Saturday evening with his family when he heard someone screaming for help. He looked up to see a young girl dangling about 25 feet (about 8 meters) off the ground from a slow-moving gondola ride. Her little brother sat next to her in the green two-person pod, crying hysterically, saying he couldn't hold on. Howard, 47, and his 21-year-old daughter, Leeann Winchell, positioned themselves under the gir... More>>

Two Arrested For Burglary After Crashing Stolen Van Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:09 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - Police say two people arrested after three burglaries in Lexington that started about 8:00a.m. Sunday morning. They say they crashed a stolen van at the Shell gas station on New Circle and north Broadway. Police tracked the van and suspects down at the Liquor Barn Express nearby. They've been charged with three counts of burglary, receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident. Police would not released the names of the business... More>>

UPDATE: Missing Juvenile In Garrard County Found Safe Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:46 PM EDT Updated: GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) -- Garrard County Emergency Management Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 15-year-old Arron Christian Kelley is 6'1 and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in the Cartersville area of Garrard County. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Garrard County Police at 859-792-3023. More>>

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Former Miss America From Kentucky Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:03 PM EDT Updated: EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) - Former Miss America Venus Ramey will be buried in her Kentucky hometown on Sunday July 2nd. Ramey passed away at 92-years-old on June 17, 2017. Ramey won the Miss America pageant in 1944, representing the District Of Columbia. According to an obituary, she's survived by two sons, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Sunday July 2 at 2:00PM at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill, Ky. She will be ... More>>

Louisville Corrections Officer Shot In Possible Craigslist Deal Gone Wrong Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer is recovering Sunday after being shot in his Clarksville home late Saturday night. Police say the encounter may have been a Craigslist transaction gone bad. WAVE 3 News reports the shooting happened on the 100 block of East Carter Avenue around 10:00p.m. Saturday. Detective Scott Merchant with the Clarksville Police Department said the victim was shot in the shoulder and is being treated at a Louisville hospital, ... More>>

Boil Water Advisory In Garrard County Still In Effect MGN Online Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - Garrard County EMA has issues a boil water advisory for the city of Lancaster and Garrard County Water customers. The advisory is in effect until further notice due to a major water line break. That break happened at West Bufort Street in Lancaster. Residents should not consume any tap water unless brought to a boil for at least three minutes. More>>

New Mexico Man Accused Of Stabbing Parents Over Lack Of Air Conditioning KOAT via CNN Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:44 PM EDT Updated: ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) - An Albuquerque, NM, man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home. Court documents say Robert Generosa started waving a knife and held it to his parents' face after being angry and shouting he would stab them. The documents say he cut his father's face several times and struck him on the top of the head with the knife handle. "I've seen him for years and he's always a nice indiv... More>>

State Of Ohio Government Websites Hacked By Possible ISIS Supporters MGN Online Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:41 PM EDT Updated: COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A number of Ohio state government websites have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group. Republican Gov. John Kasich's office confirmed they were aware of the hack Sunday. The websites hacked with the message include Kasich's, first lady Karen Kasich's, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commi... More>>

Victim, Suspect Taken To Hospital After Mercer County Stabbing MGN Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:26 PM EDT Updated: MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that sent both the victim and suspect to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning at a residence on Louisville Road in the McAfee area of Mercer County. Reportedly the victim was flown to UK Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. That person is not being identified. The suspect has been identified as Ronald C. Puckett of Salvisa. He... More>>

No One Injured In Nicholasville Road Crash Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:48 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- No one was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash that blocked part of Nicholasville Road Sunday. Police say that the Nissan Xterra was trying to turn from the Valvoline parking lot and was a hit by a blue Subaru traveling inbound. The scene was quickly cleared. More>>

California Father Buries Wrong Man After Coroner's Mistake Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:10 AM EDT Updated: SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Eleven days after laying his son to rest, Frank J. Kerrigan got a call from a friend. "Your son is alive," he said. "Bill (Shinker) put my son on the phone," Kerrigan said. "He said 'Hi Dad.' " Orange County coroner's officials had misidentified the body, the Orange County Register reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2tZSyZj). The mix-up began on May 6 when a man was found dead behind a Verizon store in Fountain Valley. Kerrigan, ... More>>

Local Woman Seeks 'Angel' Who Helped Her After Crash Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:46 AM EDT Updated: NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) --- A woman is seeking the man who helped her after and her infant son after a crash. In a post on social media, Katelyn Ratliff asked for help seeking her "angel." Angel was the name the man gave her after she crashed her SUV on Nicholasville Road. "Driving down Nicholasville Road southbound I hydroplaned front into the cement wall divider and then spun around and landed in a ditch. All airbags deployed and all I could think to do is ... More>>

Top Dog, Brynneth Pawltro, Elected Mayor Of Kentucky Town Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:30 AM EDT Updated: RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) - Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it. According to WDRB-TV , a small Kentucky town has, for the fourth time, elected a dog to be its mayor. Jordie Bamforth says her 3-year-old pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey, among others, to become the next mayor of Rabbit Hash, 78 miles (125 kilometers) north of Lexington. Bobbi Kayser, who works with the town's Historical Society, says the election started in the late 1990s a... More>>

Lexington Police Trying To Connect Possible Shooting To Man Who Showed Up At Hospital MGN Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:45 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - Investigators are trying to determine whether a man who showed up to the hospital earlier this evening was involved in a possible shooting. It all started around 6:30 when Lexington police responded to a call for shots fired near Jacana Drive and Mockingbird Lane. Lexington police say when they arrived on scene they didn't find any witnesses or any evidence of shots being fired. About 25 minutes after they responded to the initial call officers say they got... More>>

Lexington Residents Lose Almost Everything In Flash Flooding Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:04 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - Tenants in one Lexington home spent the day trying to salvage some of their things after a flash flood poured into their home. “It was just like a river -flowing, it kept flowing through here,” said Kathy Turley. Surrounded by fans, soaking blankets and wet clothes, Kathy Turley and her roommates spent the day going through their North Upper Street home trying to fix what they could. But most of the stuff can't be saved. “Basically we los... More>>

Lexington Pride Festival 2017 Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:09 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- For it's tenth consecutive year, Lexington will be having its Pride Festival. The event's festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at the downtown courthouse plaza on Saturday. According to the festival's website, the event is a family friendly, "up and coming festival for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning community and its allies." The event is free and open to the public. It features entertainment... More>>

One Person Taken To Hospital In Lexington Crash Saturday Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:03 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - One driver is recovering after being taken to the hospital following a crash in Lexington Saturday afternoon. Police say two cars collided on Sir Barton Way near Alysheba in Hamburg. They say one car was turning from Sir Barton when the other hit it,causing one of the cars to flip. The road was shut down for about an hour and a half. The driver had non-life threatening injuries. More>>

34 UK Apartment Buildings Deemed Unsafe Due To Siding AP Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:51 PM EDT Updated: LONDON (AP) - Britain's fire-safety crisis expanded substantially Saturday as authorities said 34 high-rise apartment blocks across the country had cladding that failed fire safety tests. London officials scrambled to evacuate four public housing towers after experts found them "not safe for people to sleep in overnight." Hundreds of residents hastily packed their bags and sought emergency shelter, with many angry and confused about the chaotic situation. Some refused to le... More>>

Rowan County Residents Still Reeling From Friday Storms Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:42 PM EDT Updated: ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - Rowan county residents are cleaning up after the area was battered by storms Friday evening. Torrential down pours flooded busy streets, back roads, and over flowed onto bridges. One Rowan county resident says he had about six inches of water in his yard. "It got a little harder through the evening and then I looked outside and the yard was flooded, water was over the bridge," said Rowan County Resident Nathan Lewis. ... More>>

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Looking For Missing Woman Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:28 PM EDT Updated: LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. 20-year-old Heaven Simmons was last seen at her work on West Cumberland Gap Parkway about 10 miles south of London on June 19th. She hasn't been seen or heard from since. Heaven is described as a white female, 5'3'' tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police right away. More>>

KSP Searching For Suspect Who Shot McCreary County Sheriff's Deputy Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:20 PM EDT Updated: MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect who shot a McCreary County Sheriff's Deputy late Saturday afternoon. KSP tells us the deputy was making a traffic stop on KY 92 West near Jones Hollow Road around 4:00p.m when he was shot. We're told luckily the deputy was hit in his bulletproof vest which likely saved him. He's expected to be okay. No word on a suspect description at this time, but anyone who saw anything in that area... More>>

Police Say Louisville Robbery Victim Shot 2 Suspects Before Dying Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:55 PM EDT Updated: LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people are facing charges following a suspected robbery that turned deadly in the Russell neighborhood on Friday. WAVE 3 News reports that police were called to the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street around 6 p.m. Investigators learned three people went into the home to rob the person living there. During the robbery, the victim was shot by all three suspects, police said. The homeowner later died at the hospital. However, after being shot in the conf... More>>

California Father Buries Wrong Man After Coroner's Mistake, Son Was Still Alive MGN Online Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:53 PM EDT Updated: SANTA ANA, CALIF. (AP) - Eleven days after laying his son to rest, Frank J. Kerrigan got a call from a friend. "Your son is alive," he said. "Bill (Shinker) put my son on the phone," Kerrigan said. "He said 'Hi Dad.' " Orange County coroner's officials had misidentified the body, the Orange County Register reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2tZSyZj). The mix-up began on May 6 when a man was found dead behind a Verizon store in Fountain Valley. Kerrigan, ... More>>

Reports Indicate EF1 Tornado Touched Down In LaRue County Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (LARUE COUNTY HERALD NEWS) - Early reports show an EF1 tornado touched down in LaRue County on Friday evening. Our LEX 18 Meteorologist Jill Szwed says the National Weather Service is labeling it a tornado in a preliminary report. The LaRue County Herald News also posted on their Facebook page that EMA Director Dennis Wells confirmed with the NWS that an EF1 touched down in the southern portion of the county. Wells says the tornado damaged two parns and one home, ... More>>

Montgomery Co. Schools Paying Former Teacher $500k In Settlement Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:13 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former teacher and volleyball coach is receiving a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit against a Kentucky school district where she said she became the victim of a retaliation campaign for advocating for equal treatment of male and female athletes. The Herald-Leader reports that Kelly Wallace said in the lawsuit that the Montgomery County Board of Education retaliated against her on behest of then-superintendent Josh Powell, who was later fired... More>>

Farm Previously Owned By Famous Kentuckian For Sale Rector Hayden Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:39 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Johnny Depp Farm, located on Versailles Road, is for sale with the hefty price tag of $2.9 million. The 5,944 square foot estate, built in 1915, was originally listed for $3.4 million, but the price has since been reduced. Here's the listing for those who can foot the bill: "This Beautiful Estate, with a Spectacular Location is just 1 mile from Keeneland. The 41.32 acre property is set up as a small hobby horse operati... More>>

Man Visits Disneyland 2,000 Times In A Row NBC News Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:05 PM EDT Updated: (NBC News)-- A Huntington Beach resident marked his 2,000th consecutive visit Thursday to the parks of the Disneyland Resort. Jeff Reitz, a Disneyland Resort annual passholder, began his daily sojourns to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on Jan. 1, 2012, according to Disneyland Resort officials. Back then, the resort was putting the finishing touches on Cars Land, which opened that summer. Reitz, a 44-year-old Air Force veteran, was unemployed when he started his stre... More>>

Workers Help Woman Find Necklace Buried In Hospital Waste AP Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:06 PM EDT Updated: OXFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her special necklace that was thrown in the trash after she went to a hospital, thanks to a group of hardworking sanitation workers. Samantha LaRochelle was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Phillipsburg on Saturday after falling unconscious, LehighValleyLive.com (http://bit.ly/2t40qfx) reports. Hospital staff removed LaRochelle’s prized dual-pendant and accidentally threw it in the trash. On the customize... More>>

Heavy Rain Covers Roadway, Traps Man In Vehicle Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:09 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Some roadways are still flooded Saturday morning following Friday night's storms. Browns Mill Road was hit pretty hard by a downpour of rain. We have crews on scene reporting water running over the road. However, cautionary signs are in place cautioning people that the area has some big safety risks. Neighbors say this is a remarkable amount of water for the area and they want to urge others to stay... More>>

Officer, Anonymous Donor Replace Stolen Bike Photo courtesy of Frankfort Police Facebook page Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:48 AM EDT Updated: FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Officer Heather D'Hondt responded to a call on Friday, June 16, that a young man had his bicycle stolen. Officials say he was very upset because he loved riding his bike. His mother was also upset because she couldn't afford a replacement. However, a smile was brought to the young man's face just two days later when Officer D'Hondt, with the help of an anonymous donor, got him a brand new bike and bike lock. More>>

Man Arrested Over Baseball Bat Death Of Dad On Father’s Day Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 AM EDT Updated: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of beating his dad to death with a baseball bat on Father’s Day was arrested Friday on a Jersey shore boardwalk, officials said. Michael Marchalk, 37, was taken into custody after Atlantic City police officers spotted him, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, pending further proceedings. Police say Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recen... More>>

Microphone Cut After Mormon Girl Reveals She’s Gay At Church AP Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:26 AM EDT Updated: SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian and still loved by God — before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders — is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. Savannah, 13, spoke on May 7 in Eagle Mountain, Utah, about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn’t make any mistakes when she was created. Her comments came during a ... More>>

Over 120 People Buried By Massive Southwest China Landslide AP Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:08 AM EDT Updated: BEIJING (AP) — More than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, officials said. The landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County at about 6 a.m., the Sichuan provincial government said. Officials said 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) of road were buried in the disaster. “I... More>>

Sheriff: Would-Be Burglar Shot By Homeowner Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:00 AM EDT Updated: LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- A man who allegedly broke into a Laurel County home overnight is probably second-guessing that decision. According to the sheriff, a man tried to sneak into a home on Hopewell Estates Road. The homeowner was not home at the time, but returned home shortly after, discovering the prowler. The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and fired into the torso of the man. He then called 911. The suspect, who has not been identified, will be charged with burglary. He was airl... More>>

Police Search For Vandals Courtesy of the Lancaster KY Police Facebook page Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:31 AM EDT Updated: LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Police are searching for the individual/s responsible for graffiti that was spray painted on the walls at the city lake. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 859-792-6000. More>>

Lexington Legends Add Bat Girls To Roster Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:23 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- For the first time in Lexington Legends history, the roster will feature Bat Girls, instead of the traditional Bat Boys for the upcoming homestand against the Columbia Fireflies and Tim Tebow June 26-29. Aaliyah Yates, 14, and Lauren Reynolds,14, will be suiting up in Legends uniforms and performing routine “Bat Boy” duties each game. Duties include setting up the dugout with appropriate equipment and materials, preparing all Gatorade and ... More>>

Lexington Police Officer Stranded By Floodwaters Friday, June 23, 2017 11:28 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) - The torrential rain flooded a lot of streets in Lexington and even stranded a police officer. As rain pummeled the area, Town Branch Creek that runs through Lexington flooded. Around 8:00p.m. that water covered Manchester Street northwest of downtown, and a Lexington police officer got stuck in the floodwater. The road had to be shut down while crews worked to rescue the officer in his patrol car. It took a little while for the water to recede, but that di... More>>

Several Rescued From Homes After Flooding In Rowan Co. Friday, June 23, 2017 9:47 PM EDT Updated: ROWAN COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) Dispatchers tell LEX 18 that several people had to be rescued from their homes on US 60 east in Haldeman on Friday. Following heavy rain, crews had to use boats to get to those whose homes were flooded. It was mainly in the Hamilton Road area. No injuries were reported. More>>

Storms Hit Kentucky Ashley Craig sent us this photo from Manchester St. in Lexington Friday, June 23, 2017 8:24 PM EDT Updated: (LEX 18) Kentuckians are bracing for storms later today that could possibly cause damage throughout the state. The storms are brought by a combination of the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy and an incoming cold front. Just weeks ago, heavy rain caused problems for people in counties across the Commonwealth. Fiesta Mexico is Campbellsville was in bad shape after a storm ripped through the area. The manager said that storm only lasted a few minutes but tore off half of their ro... More>>

Tree, Powerlines Block US 25 In Madison Co. Friday, June 23, 2017 8:03 PM EDT Updated: MADISON COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) US 25 has two lanes blocked near the Madison County/Rockcastle County. Officials say that a large tree has fallen and powerlines are down. More>>

Witnesses: Juvenile Accidentally Shoots Self Friday, June 23, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- A Lexington juvenile was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself this afternoon. More>>

From Frankfort To Metropolis: Kentucky Author Recognized For Books About Lois Lane Friday, June 23, 2017 6:55 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) A Lexington writer is making a big name for herself in the literary world by writing a series about Lois Lane's origin story. Gwenda Bond used to work for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services in Frankfort and now, she's living the dream. “I always say it's like an overnight success 17 years in the making,” she told LEX 18. Bond is originally from Jackson County. The daughter of two school principals, Bond said she has always had an affinity f... More>>

Neglected Grant Co. Dogs Need Help Friday, June 23, 2017 6:14 PM EDT Updated: GRANT COUNTY, Ky (LEX 18) Efforts are underway to help two neglected dogs found earlier this week in Grant County. Two people found the dogs Wednesday and brought them to the shelter. They are believed to be Cocker Spaniels, but it is difficult to tell in their condition. They had painful wounds and mange. Both have been seen by a vet, medicated, and quarantined, according to the animal shelter. Officials say that all of that may still not be enough to save them. “The vet t... More>>

Dozens Gather In Downtown Lexington To Protest Healthcare Bill Proposal Friday, June 23, 2017 5:06 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) Protestors gathered at Lexington's Triangle Park Friday morning to show their opposition to the healthcare bill proposal released by Senate Republicans Thursday. A few more signs from the Healthcare rally in downtown Lexington @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/RUIMJZixjn — Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) June 23, 2017 Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a vote before the Fourth of July recess, but it might not pass. There are five senators ... More>>

Fugitive Found In Kentucky Friday, June 23, 2017 5:03 PM EDT Updated: JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) -- An ATF fugitive was apprehended in Kentucky after being on the run for several weeks. Bobby Green was arrested by Kentucky State Police near the Laurel and Jackson County lines. Green, a convicted felon, was wanted on two outstanding state arrest warrants charging him with wanton endangerment of a police officer, 2nd degree; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, on f... More>>

Former Jessamine Jail Employee Charged With Rape Friday, June 23, 2017 4:21 PM EDT Updated: NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) -- A former Jessamine County Detention Center employee has been charged with rape and sodomy after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate. Ex-deputy jailer Jamie Sisson was indicted Friday on charges of third-degree sodomy and third-degree rape. Jessamine County Jailer Jon Sallee announced that the charges were brought forth to the Grand Jury after a lengthy investigation by the Jessamine County Detention Center’s Internal ... More>>

Grant Co. Man Found Guilty Of Possession Of Child Pornography MGN Friday, June 23, 2017 3:59 PM EDT Updated: (LEX 18) A Grant County man was found guilty of four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The jury returned the verdict against 39-year-old Michael Fields, of Dry Ridge, after a two-day trial in Scott Circuit Court. Attorney General Andy Beshear said the jury recommended that Fields serve 2.5 years on each count consecutively for a total 10-year sentence. Fields must also complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender. ... More>>

Police Department Investigating Theft At Whitaker Bank Ballpark Friday, June 23, 2017 3:59 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. In the overnight hours of Thursday, May 18, two men were seen on surveillance video climbing the back fence near the clubhouse and entering the ballpark. Police say that the two were seen entering two separate concession stands and taking cash drawers and drinks. The cash drawers were empty but are valued at several hundred dollars. Surveillance images have been ... More>>

LEX 18 Tracking Tropical Depression Cindy, Emergency Management Releases Safety Tips MGN Friday, June 23, 2017 3:03 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) LEX 18 meteorologists are tracking Tropical Depression Cindy and it is predicted that central Kentucky will be feeling the effects. More>>

University Of Missouri Revokes Cosby’s Honorary Degree (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Friday, June 23, 2017 3:00 PM EDT Updated: COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators has voted unanimously to revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby. University system President Mun Choi recommended that the board strip the comedian of a doctorate in humane letters he received in 1999. Choi cited allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Choi says Cosby’s actions do not reflect the university’s values. The university said at least 25 other... More>>

Jobless Rates Fell In 74 Kentucky Counties In May 2017 MGN Online Friday, June 23, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 74 of the state's 120 counties between May 2016 and May 2017. The state Office of Employment and Training says jobless rates rose in 28 counties during that period and stayed the same in 18 counties. The agency says Woodford County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 3 percent. It was followed by Oldham County at 3.3 percent and Shelby County at 3.4 percent. Next were Fayette and Spencer counties at 3.5 perce... More>>

Louisville Native Jennifer Lawrence To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame EPK/ MGN Friday, June 23, 2017 2:30 PM EDT Updated: LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) Actress and Kentucky-native Jennifer Lawrence is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is part of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's 2018 class of motion picture honorees along with Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum and Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse. The stars will be dedicated next year. Hundreds are nominated for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but only about 30 receive the honor each year. More>>

Burglary Investigation Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges Friday, June 23, 2017 1:58 PM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) A man who lives at a residence that was the target of a home invasion earlier this week has been charged with drug trafficking. Police say that on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Forest Park Drive for a burglary. The victim stated that two men dressed in black and armed with guns had kicked open the door. One of the men fired a shot and then they both fled, according to police. They say that while officers were investiga... More>>

Corbin Man Charged Federally In Murder-For-Hire Plot MGN Friday, June 23, 2017 1:12 PM EDT Updated: LONDON, Ky. – William Timothy Sutton, 55, of Corbin, Ky., has been indicted on several charges relating to a murder-for-hire scheme. On Thursday, a federal Grand Jury sitting in London returned the indictment charging Sutton with four counts of using the mail or a facility of interstate commerce, with the intent that four individuals be murdered in exchange for a promise and agreement to pay another to commit the murders. Sutton’s appearance before the United States Dist... More>>

Michael Brown’s Family Received $1.5 Million Settlement With Ferguson Friday, June 23, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: ST. LOUIS (AP)— The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown's parents, the city attorney said Friday. Attorney Apollo Carey disclosed the amount in an email in response to an open records request. The settlement of the federal lawsuit was announced Tuesday, but financial details were not initially released. Carey declined further comment on the settlement. A phone message seekin... More>>

City Councilman Asks If It's Possible To Stop Responding To Overdoses MGN Online Friday, June 23, 2017 12:06 PM EDT Updated: MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - A city councilman in southwest Ohio has asked if it’s possible for city emergency crews to stop responding to drug overdose calls as costs for those calls mount. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports Middletown City Council member Dan Picard has asked if there is a law requiring the city to respond to overdose calls. Picard says arresting people who overdose increases the burden on taxpayers and strains the court system. He suggests issuing ... More>>

LFCHD: Rabid Bat Confirmed In Lexington Friday, June 23, 2017 11:37 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department received word Thursday afternoon that a bat in Lexington has tested positive for rabies. The bat was discovered in a home in the Chenault Road area. The health department posted signs in the area on Thursday to notify residents of the discovery. Rabies, a viral disease of humans, pets and wild animals, is transmitted from animals to humans by the saliva of a rabid animal, usually from a bite. State l... More>>

Teen Drowning Victim Identified By School District Friday, June 23, 2017 11:32 AM EDT Updated: HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE 3)-- The 17-year-old who drowned in a pond Thursday night has been identified by Hardin County Schools. "There are certainly lots of broken hearts today" over the death of North Hardin High School junior Elijah Thornton, Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a written statement. "He was a young man with an incredibly kind heart," Morgan continued. "Many teachers are remembering him as someone with a kind and gentle soul who ... More>>

Docks, Ramps Removed As Flooding Precaution Photo Courtesy of cityofhendersonky.org Friday, June 23, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Updated: HENDERSON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- In Western Kentucky, boat docks have been removed because of the river rising. The City of Henderson removed the docks and the Hays Boat Ramp because the levels are expected to rise in the next week. Boat ramps have to come out when the river gets above 22-feet to prevent them from breaking away. The city plans to reinstall the docks when the water levels recede. More>>

Lexington Police Surpass Popsicle Goal Friday, June 23, 2017 10:02 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Police have surpassed their goal of getting enough popsicles to distribute to kids at the Douglass Park pool. Officer Holland was originally hoping he could get enough popsicles to fill up his cruiser, which didn't turn out to be an issue. The police department received 71,202 popsicles, their largest seizure in history. We had to bring K9 Garik out of retirement for the largest popsicle seizure in Lex Police history: 71,202!! #who... More>>

Important Reminders For Debris Removal, Floodwater Safety Friday, June 23, 2017 9:52 AM EDT Updated: FRANKFORT, Ky.-- Tropical Storm Cindy is due to blow into Kentucky this evening, and could bring with it several inches of rain and damaging winds. Due to the damage that is possible with this storm, the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection (DEP) would like to remind everyone that there are specific guidelines for proper disposal of woody and vegetative debris left in the aftermath of severe storms. At the same time, flash flooding is expected with this storm, and DEP wa... More>>

Lawyers Request To Move Shayna Hubers Retrial Denied Friday, June 23, 2017 9:45 AM EDT Updated: NEWPORT, Ky. (WLWT) -- Shayna Hubers' defense lawyers submitted another request Thursday to move her retrial out of Campbell County after throwing out their last request Wednesday. Friday morning a judge denied that request. More>>

Suspect Charged In Connection To Daniel Ellis Sentenced To Probation Friday, June 23, 2017 9:30 AM EDT Updated: RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) --- The woman charged in connection to a robbery that led to the death of a Richmond Police Officer was sentenced to three years probation. Rita Creech received the probated sentence in a Madison County courtroom on Friday. Offier Daniel Ellis was shot after investigating a robbery that took place earlier in the day. Creech, Carl Banks and Raleigh Sizemore are accused of robbing a woman at a gas station. An arrest citation said the two office... More>>

Inmates Who Saved Guard Who Collapsed Get Reduced Sentences Photo courtesy of NBC News Friday, June 23, 2017 9:03 AM EDT Updated: POLK COUNTY, Ga. (NBC News)-- Six convicts are getting their sentences shortened after saving a guard who collapsed on duty last Monday. The deputy, who wished to remain anonymous, collapsed during a work detail at a local cemetery with six inmates who he'd grown to know well from working alongside for seven hours a day, five days a week, reported NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA. "I started coughing spells, and every time I got those, I'd get hotter," the deputy ... More>>

"Meet My Abuser And Neighbor" Convicted Sex Offender Moves Next To Victim Friday, June 23, 2017 9:01 AM EDT Updated: BRISTOW, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A man convicted of molesting an Oklahoma woman when she was a child is now out of prison, and he moved in right next door to his victim. Harold English was convicted of molesting his niece Danyelle Dyer when she was a 7-year-old girl. After getting out of prison, he moved into his mother's house whose property is just over the fence. "Not only is my daughter feeling her past come back to haunt her, but a lot of years of rage and anger that I'... More>>

World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs’ Inner Beauty The winner of last year's contest, AP Photo Friday, June 23, 2017 8:36 AM EDT Updated: PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man’s best friend’s perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches — many of which are adoptable or previously adopted — will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show,” organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepe... More>>

Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads To Large Number Of Indictments Friday, June 23, 2017 8:29 AM EDT Updated: WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18)-- The sheriff’s office presented the most drug trafficking cases with the largest number of individuals being indicted in its history to the grand jury on Monday, according to Sheriff Tim Catron. These indictments are the result of a 6-month undercover drug trafficking investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics in the county. The grand jury received 148 drug trafficking cases from the sheriff’s office on 66 individuals. They r... More>>

Weather Causes Camping Area To Temporarily Close Photo courtesy of Kentucky Tourism Friday, June 23, 2017 8:10 AM EDT Updated: ROWAN/BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18)-- The United States Forest Service has issued a temporary closure for a campground at Daniel Boone National Forest. The Paragon dispersed camping area in the headwaters of Cave Run Lake will temporarily close this weekend, June 23 through June 25, due to potential for flooding. The campground will reopen once the risk of flooding is past. More>>

Former Judge Indicted On Additional Felony Charges Friday, June 23, 2017 7:56 AM EDT Updated: FRANKFORT, KY. (LEX 18)– Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday that former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan has been indicted by a grand jury on additional felony counts. The new charges include two counts of human trafficking with a person under age 18, two counts of human trafficking with an adult, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor. Following the second grand jury indictment, Nolan, 70, of California, Ky., has been indic... More>>

Miss Kentucky Contestants To Volunteer At Food Bank Laura Jones, Photo courtesy of kentucky.com Friday, June 23, 2017 7:43 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- With the upcoming Miss Kentucky Pageant (June 29 and 30) the contestants will be getting out into the community, volunteering at God’s Pantry Food Bank on Jaggie Fox Way before their day on stage. The 30 contestants, and reigning Miss Kentucky Laura Jones, will be visiting the food bank on Tuesday, June 27, from 10:30 a.m. till 12 p.m. They will be helping sort donated food and repacking food for distribution into the 50 count... More>>

Depp Talks Presidential Assassination, Sparks Controversy AP Photo Friday, June 23, 2017 7:13 AM EDT Updated: GLASTONBURY, England (AP)-- Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts. The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living. However, he s... More>>

ID Of Suspect, Officer Released In Shooting Friday, June 23, 2017 6:06 AM EDT Updated: LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE 3)-- The name of the suspect and the officer involved in a shooting have been released. Investigators say on Wednesday night Dimitri Harris, 24, was spotted trying to open doors to several homes. When officers were called to the scene police say Harris ran, and then allegedly shot officer Brad Shouse in the foot. Shouse is expected to make a full recovery. Harris was taken into custody Thursday after a 12 hour standoff with police. He is sched... More>>

Three Jailed After Child Wanders Into Highway EKB Friday, June 23, 2017 5:51 AM EDT Updated: FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (EKB)-- Three people were arrested after a child with special needs was found wandering in the roadway. It happened Thursday afternoon on KY 302/ Water Gap Road. Officials say an autistic child climbed out a window of his grandmothers house and was walking on the road when a coal truck driver saw the child and stated she had to swerve to miss hitting him. More>>

Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend Friday, June 23, 2017 5:29 AM EDT Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)-- A man is in jail Friday morning after police say he kidnapped a woman who had a protective order against him. Police say Jonathan Hunter, 29, hid outside his ex-girlfriend's house on Hisle Way until she got home Thursday. When she got out of her car, he allegedly attacked her and took her inside. Police say he continued to hold her against her will for two and a half hours, until he fell asleep and she escaped. When officers showed up to arrest... More>>

Teen Drowns In Private Pond WAVE 3 Friday, June 23, 2017 4:53 AM EDT Updated: HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE 3)-- Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a teenage boy. It happened around 6 Thursday night just outside the Radcliff city limits. Police say some kids were swimming in a pond when a 16-year-old boy started having trouble swimming. Neighbors say two kids tried to save the teen but weren't able to, and that's when they heard cries for help. "We heard screaming, help help help and then my husband took off running and he jumped in the ... More>>

Stabbing Happens During Burglary Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:29 PM EDT Updated: FRANKFORT, Ky (Frankfort State Journal) Police say that a man burglarized a home and then stabbed a neighbor during a struggle. The burglary happened on Thursday. According to the Frankfort State Journal, a neighbor called the homeowner who saw someone knock on the front door then go to the back of the home on Holmes Street. Major Robert Warfel tells the paper that the homeowner came home from work to find the man in his home going through his belongings. A struggle ensued. The neig... More>>

Man Sentenced To Death Penalty In Girlfriend's Ohio Slaying Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:58 PM EDT Updated: LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - An Illinois man convicted of abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate has been sentenced to receive the death penalty. A judge in southwest Ohio's Warren County sentenced Brookport, Illinois, resident Terry Froman on Thursday. The judge followed the recommendation of jurors who this month found Froman guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the September 2014 slaying of Kimberly Thomas. A message left at Fro... More>>

California AG Bans State Travel To Texas, 3 Other States MGN Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:37 PM EDT Updated: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted. Lawmakers passed legislation last year banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual ... More>>

Kind Act Spreads To 167 Drivers At Indiana McDonald's Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:29 PM EDT Updated: SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) - A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line. Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant's drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her. Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man "Happy Father's Day," then ... More>>

Bam Adebayo Taken with the 14th Pick by the Miami Heat AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:11 PM EDT Updated: Former University of Kentucky Forward, Bam Adebayo, was taken with the 14th overall pick by the Miami Heat in Thursday night's NBA Draft. At Kentucky, Adebayo averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds per game but that went up during the post season for the big man who averaged a double-double down the stretch. He also had 57 blocked shots and a lot of thunderous dunks. Bam goes to a Miami Heat team that finished 41-41 last season, finishing 3rd in the Southeast Division just short of makin... More>>